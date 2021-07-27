Rethink Ireland Details Social Enterprise Grants

27 Jul 2021 | 12.46 pm

A knitting company promoting Traveller heritage is one of 34 social enterprises around the country which has been awarded funding and support by Rethink Ireland.

Rethink’s Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects, while a further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the organisation’s Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support to organisations.

Shuttle Knit is a social enterprise and partnership between Travellers and the settled community. Through the design and creation of knitwear they create employment opportunities, promote Traveller heritage and challenge social exclusion. Shuttle Knit creates long-term, meaningful employment for female Travellers and creates a safe and accepting workplace which contributes to the wellbeing of their staff.

The €3.2 million fund being delivered from 2018 – 2022 and was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Pic: Marc O’Sullivan