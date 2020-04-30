Retailers To Compete For Online Grants

30 Apr 2020 | 09.57 am

Enterprise Ireland has opened the application process for the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme to support retail companies to enhance their digital capability.

The €2m fund builds on two previous calls of the pilot Online Retail Scheme and is open to indigenous retailers with a physical store and employing 10 or more people.

Successful applicants will receive financial support of up to 80% of eligible project costs, with funding ranging from €10,000 to €40,000 under the competitive call.

Business minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) said the scheme aims to assist retailers achieve a step change in online capability.

The fund is only available to retailers who currently have an online presence. The grant can be used to fund fees for service providers, and develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training and enhance the retailer’s website.

The minister added that micro firms can avail of the €2,500 Trading Online Vouchers provided through Local Enterprise Offices.

The deadline for applications is 27 May 2020.

Pic: RollingNews.ie