Retailers Sign Up For Made Local Campaign

30 Jul 2020 | 08.53 am

Design & Crafts Council Ireland has launched a ‘Made Local’ campaign to boost revenue for c.3,000 Irish designers and crafts-people and the 150-plus retailers that specialise in authentic Irish products.

At the launch, enterprise minister Leo Varadkar wore a handmade tie by Brendan Joseph and a linen scarf by Stable of Ireland, while Amie Huberman showed dresses by Helen Cody and Helen Steele together with jewellery by Loinnir Jewellery.

Recent research conducted by DCCI has indicated that nine in 10 consumers feel an affinity to Irish craft and design. DCCI hopes the campaign will remind consumers taking staycations this year of the “high quality, unique products available from Irish makers and designers”.

A newly designed Made Local symbol will be displayed in participating retailers and will be featured on Irish-made craft and design in these shops.

Given that four out of ten consumers will continue to shop online even as restrictions ease, DCCI is also calling on shoppers to choose these local businesses when online for gifts, homewares or fashion.

Chair Breege O’Donoghue said: “There is an abundance of unique and beautiful products created throughout this country. It is reflective of our rich culture and history and is intrinsic to who we are. This is evident in our research, which shows the value Irish consumers place on authentic Irish design.

“We know that consumers want to buy products made by local designers and makers. As the economy begins to reopen, we’re calling on these consumers to shop local and consider the breadth of Irish-crafted, high-quality products available here. This will, in turn, help us revitalise our wonderful craft industry.”

More than 100 retailers are signed up to the campaign, which will run for the rest of the summer. More details here or by using the hashtag #MadeLocal.