Retailers Share €660,000 Online Grants

26 Sep 2019 | 10.38 am

Pilot Online Retail Scheme

Twenty-nine retailers are to receive grants from €10,000 to €25,000 to strengthen their online presence and broaden their market base, in the second round of Enterprise Ireland’s Online Retail Scheme.

The retailers will share €660,000 out of the total funding pot of €1.25m, aimed at improving their online presence and enhancing their e-commerce capabilities.

EI head of consumer Stephen Hughes said: “While many smaller retailers are selling quality, in-demand products and services that will appeal to an international customer base, they need to invest in their digital presence to keep up with strong global competition. 

“This scheme will provide Irish retailers with the additional resources to respond and adapt their business model to the upcoming challenges including potentially weaker consumer confidence and increasing business costs after Brexit.”

The recipients include firms involved in healthcare, jewellery, fashion, sports, audio visual technology and marine equipment. The full list of comprises:

  1. Louis Copeland & Sons, Dublin
  2. Vaughan Footwear, Mayo
  3. QCSG,, t/a Byrnes Books & Toys, Wexford
  4. Appleby Jewellers, Dublin
  5. Meaghers Pharmacy Online Sales, Dublin
  6. Lifestyle Sports (Ireland), Dublin
  7. Cordar Pharmacy, Mayo
  8. Desino, t/a Jennys Boutique, Meath
  9. Jack Layden Enterprises (Basecamp), Dublin
  10. RQ Audio Visual, Dublin
  11. Designer Exchange, Dublin
  12. Aran Sweater Market, Kerry
  13. LGM Developments, Sligo
  14. Anthony Ryan, Galway
  15. A. Tierney & Co, Dublin
  16. Kerrigan’s Factory Shop, Dublin
  17. Stauntons Pharmacy, Mayo
  18. Spinnaker Marine, t/a Viking Marine, Dublin
  19. Organico Shop, Café & Bakery, Cork
  20. Wembar Company, Dublin
  21. CH Tralee, Kerry
  22. Flairline Fashions, Dublin
  23. Seaclaidi Na Sceilige Teoranta, Kerry
  24. Ted Johnson, Kildare
  25. Greenes Letterkenny, Donegal
  26. Caseys Furniture, Cork
  27. Yarn Vibes, a subsidiary of Vibes and Scribes, Cork
  28. Glenmac LK, Donegal
  29. Mulligans Chemist, Waterford

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys (centre) with Mark Appleby of Appleby Jewellers and EI’s Mary Cloak. (Pix: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)

 

