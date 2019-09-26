26 Sep 2019 | 10.38 am
Retailers Share €660,000 Online Grants
Pilot Online Retail Scheme
Twenty-nine retailers are to receive grants from €10,000 to €25,000 to strengthen their online presence and broaden their market base, in the second round of Enterprise Ireland’s Online Retail Scheme.
The retailers will share €660,000 out of the total funding pot of €1.25m, aimed at improving their online presence and enhancing their e-commerce capabilities.
EI head of consumer Stephen Hughes said: “While many smaller retailers are selling quality, in-demand products and services that will appeal to an international customer base, they need to invest in their digital presence to keep up with strong global competition.
“This scheme will provide Irish retailers with the additional resources to respond and adapt their business model to the upcoming challenges including potentially weaker consumer confidence and increasing business costs after Brexit.”
The recipients include firms involved in healthcare, jewellery, fashion, sports, audio visual technology and marine equipment. The full list of comprises:
- Louis Copeland & Sons, Dublin
- Vaughan Footwear, Mayo
- QCSG,, t/a Byrnes Books & Toys, Wexford
- Appleby Jewellers, Dublin
- Meaghers Pharmacy Online Sales, Dublin
- Lifestyle Sports (Ireland), Dublin
- Cordar Pharmacy, Mayo
- Desino, t/a Jennys Boutique, Meath
- Jack Layden Enterprises (Basecamp), Dublin
- RQ Audio Visual, Dublin
- Designer Exchange, Dublin
- Aran Sweater Market, Kerry
- LGM Developments, Sligo
- Anthony Ryan, Galway
- A. Tierney & Co, Dublin
- Kerrigan’s Factory Shop, Dublin
- Stauntons Pharmacy, Mayo
- Spinnaker Marine, t/a Viking Marine, Dublin
- Organico Shop, Café & Bakery, Cork
- Wembar Company, Dublin
- CH Tralee, Kerry
- Flairline Fashions, Dublin
- Seaclaidi Na Sceilige Teoranta, Kerry
- Ted Johnson, Kildare
- Greenes Letterkenny, Donegal
- Caseys Furniture, Cork
- Yarn Vibes, a subsidiary of Vibes and Scribes, Cork
- Glenmac LK, Donegal
- Mulligans Chemist, Waterford
Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys (centre) with Mark Appleby of Appleby Jewellers and EI’s Mary Cloak. (Pix: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)