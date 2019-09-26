Retailers Share €660,000 Online Grants

26 Sep 2019 | 10.38 am

Twenty-nine retailers are to receive grants from €10,000 to €25,000 to strengthen their online presence and broaden their market base, in the second round of Enterprise Ireland’s Online Retail Scheme.

The retailers will share €660,000 out of the total funding pot of €1.25m, aimed at improving their online presence and enhancing their e-commerce capabilities.

EI head of consumer Stephen Hughes said: “While many smaller retailers are selling quality, in-demand products and services that will appeal to an international customer base, they need to invest in their digital presence to keep up with strong global competition.

“This scheme will provide Irish retailers with the additional resources to respond and adapt their business model to the upcoming challenges including potentially weaker consumer confidence and increasing business costs after Brexit.”

The recipients include firms involved in healthcare, jewellery, fashion, sports, audio visual technology and marine equipment. The full list of comprises:

Louis Copeland & Sons, Dublin Vaughan Footwear, Mayo QCSG,, t/a Byrnes Books & Toys, Wexford Appleby Jewellers, Dublin Meaghers Pharmacy Online Sales, Dublin Lifestyle Sports (Ireland), Dublin Cordar Pharmacy, Mayo Desino, t/a Jennys Boutique, Meath Jack Layden Enterprises (Basecamp), Dublin RQ Audio Visual, Dublin Designer Exchange, Dublin Aran Sweater Market, Kerry LGM Developments, Sligo Anthony Ryan, Galway A. Tierney & Co, Dublin Kerrigan’s Factory Shop, Dublin Stauntons Pharmacy, Mayo Spinnaker Marine, t/a Viking Marine, Dublin Organico Shop, Café & Bakery, Cork Wembar Company, Dublin CH Tralee, Kerry Flairline Fashions, Dublin Seaclaidi Na Sceilige Teoranta, Kerry Ted Johnson, Kildare Greenes Letterkenny, Donegal Caseys Furniture, Cork Yarn Vibes, a subsidiary of Vibes and Scribes, Cork Glenmac LK, Donegal Mulligans Chemist, Waterford

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys (centre) with Mark Appleby of Appleby Jewellers and EI’s Mary Cloak. (Pix: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)