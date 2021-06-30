30 Jun 2021 | 12.37 pm
Retailers Receive €5m Grants For Online Trading
The 133 shops receiving average state aid grant of €37,500
A total of 292 retailers applied for funding via the third call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme and 133 have been successful in securing state aid.
The recipients will €5m, with grants ranging from €14,000 up to €40,000 to help strengthen their online offering.
The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.
Siobhan Geoghegan, managing director of one of the successful applicants, Geoghegan’s department store in Navan, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of a strong online presence for our business and this scheme has enabled us to accelerate our online plans, allowing us to bring our excellent customer service from 70 years of retail experience online.”
The Online Retail Scheme is open to retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence, employing 10 or more people. Grants can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and enhance the retailer’s website.
Enterprise Ireland department manager Ross O’Colmain stated: “The scheme continues to attract a large volume of applications from retailers and it’s clear that Irish businesses are keenly aware of the growing e-commerce opportunities both at home and abroad.
“Grants through this scheme are being used by retailers to upgrade their systems to improve their digital presence and to become more competitive in the virtual marketplace. This is helping to broaden their customer base and grow sales with some companies reporting that they are recruiting extra staff as result.
“Ultimately, retailers who are investing in their online presence will be more resilient and better able to take advantage of evolving market opportunities.”
Photo (l-r): Minister Damien English, Siobhan Geoghegan, Larry Geoghegan and Derbhil Geoghegan, with Ross O’Colmain (Pic: Maxwells)
ONLINE RETAIL SCHEME GRANTEES
|
Company Name
|
Trading As
|
County
|
1
|
Agri-Auto Parts (Kerry) Ltd
|
Kerry
|
2
|
Aidan Clarke And Company
|
Cavan
|
3
|
Aines Boutique Ltd
|
Longford
|
4
|
Anjnj Ltd
|
ITSTAR
|
Dublin
|
5
|
Anthony Nicholas Ltd
|
Fields Retail Ltd
|
Dublin
|
6
|
Ar Pharmacies Ltd
|
Crowley’s Pharmacy
|
Cork
|
7
|
Ardkeen Superstores Ltd
|
Ardkeen Quality Food Store
|
Waterford
|
8
|
Ard-Ri Marble Mantelpieces Ltd
|
Fitzgibbon Interiors
|
Kerry
|
9
|
Aurivo Co-Operative Society Ltd
|
Homeland Retail Stores
|
Sligo
|
10
|
Avondale Landscapes Ltd
|
Wicklow
|
11
|
Badger Home Furnishings Ltd
|
MacCarthy Interiors
|
Cork
|
12
|
Ballinlough O’Sullivans Pharmacy Ltd
|
O’Sullivans Pharmacy
|
Cork
|
13
|
Ballybofey Autofactors Ltd
|
Donegal
|
14
|
Bellababy Ltd
|
Bella Baby Ltd
|
Galway
|
15
|
Best Unltd Company
|
BEST MENSWEAR
|
Dublin
|
16
|
Boles Of Boyle Ltd
|
Roscommon
|
17
|
Brian De Staic Teoranta
|
Brian de Staic Jewellers
|
Kerry
|
18
|
Brightsont Ltd
|
Discount Supplements
|
Wicklow
|
19
|
Brockvale Ltd
|
Stephen Street News / CraftCentral.ie
|
Dublin
|
20
|
Byron Distributors Ltd
|
Paul Byron Shoes
|
Roscommon
|
21
|
Cara Pharmacy Unltd Company
|
Donegal
|
22
|
Conways Sligo Bookshop Ltd
|
“Eason Sligo”, “The Hobby Shop” and “Sligo Schoolbooks”
|
Sligo
|
23
|
Deerhaven Jervis Ltd
|
Fun Place
|
Dublin
|
24
|
Dermot Kehoe Supply & D.I.Y. Ltd
|
Wexford
|
25
|
Designer Exchange Ltd
|
Dublin
|
26
|
Designist Innovators Ltd
|
Designist
|
Dublin
|
27
|
Desino Ltd
|
Jenny’s Boutique
|
Meath
|
28
|
Drumrahan Retail Ltd
|
Agri Direct
|
Cavan
|
29
|
Evergreen Healthfoods Ltd
|
Galway
|
30
|
Fagan Office Supplies Ltd
|
Fagans Mullingar
|
Westmeath
|
31
|
Fallon & Byrne Ltd
|
Dublin
|
32
|
Fernhill Garden Centre Ltd
|
Westmeath
|
33
|
Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy Ltd
|
Wicklow
|
34
|
Flanagans Interiors Ltd
|
FlanaganKerins
|
Wicklow
|
35
|
Furbo Sandfield Ltd
|
McCambridge’s of Galway
|
Galway
|
36
|
Geoghegans Navan Ltd
|
Meath
|
37
|
Gerry Matthews Engineering Ltd
|
Toolfix
|
Louth
|
38
|
Graham Shoes Ltd
|
Dublin
|
39
|
Greenacres (Wexford) Ltd
|
Green Acres
|
Wexford
|
40
|
Greenaer Mobility Ltd
|
Dublin
|
41
|
Greenes Hardware & Farm Supplies Ltd
|
Galway
|
42
|
Greggs Ltd
|
Card Gallery
|
Dublin
|
43
|
Gym Plus Coffee Ltd
|
Dublin
|
44
|
H P Corrigan Ltd
|
Corrigan’s Pharmacy
|
Dublin
|
45
|
Heavins Hardware Centre Ltd
|
Westmeath
|
46
|
Heels and Wardrobe Ltd
|
Wardrobe Plus
|
Wicklow
|
47
|
Hores Stores Ltd
|
Wexford
|
48
|
Horkans Garden Centre Ltd
|
Mayo
|
49
|
J. Mckenna Ltd
|
Kerry
|
50
|
J.R.G. Investment Company Ltd
|
Galvin For Men
|
Westmeath
|
51
|
Janet Dillon Pharmacy Ltd
|
Dublin
|
52
|
Jenhel Retail Company Ltd
|
The Baby Shop
|
Cork
|
53
|
Joe Simon Building Supplies Ltd
|
Joe Simon Home Garden & Build and Expert Electrical
|
Roscommon
|
54
|
John Mcelhinney Unltd Company
|
McElhinney’s
|
Donegal
|
55
|
Juvi Ltd
|
Dublin
|
56
|
K & K Windows Ltd
|
Wexford
|
57
|
K.K. Interiors Ltd
|
Kavanagh’s
|
Dublin
|
58
|
Kilquade Patio Centre Ltd
|
Meath
|
59
|
Kjt Motors Ltd
|
Fairyhouse Motors
|
Meath
|
60
|
Lampai An Daingean Teoranta
|
Louis Mulcahy Pottery
|
Kerry
|
61
|
Lusk Motor Factors Ltd
|
SMF
|
Dublin
|
62
|
M & G Walshpharm Hacketstown Ltd
|
Carlow
|
63
|
Mangan Pharmacies Ltd
|
Mangan Pharmacy
|
Kildare
|
64
|
Manstelt Ltd
|
McGreals
|
Wicklow
|
65
|
Marella Fashions Ltd
|
Ela Maria
|
Limerick
|
66
|
Matthew Britton Carpets Ltd
|
Wicklow
|
67
|
Mc Laughlin Motor Factors Ltd
|
Donegal
|
68
|
Mcdowells Jewellers Ltd
|
Dublin
|
69
|
Mcgregor Homefront Ltd
|
Cork
|
70
|
Mckenna Man Holdings Ltd
|
McKenna Man
|
Louth
|
71
|
Meagher’S Pharmacy Online Sales Ltd
|
Dublin
|
72
|
Medipharm Retail Holdings Ltd
|
Medipharm
|
Dublin
|
73
|
Meubles (Ireland) Ltd
|
Kilkenny
|
74
|
Midland Hardware Ltd
|
Laois
|
75
|
Mike Walsh Pharmacy Ltd
|
Cork
|
76
|
Milltown Pharmacy Ltd
|
WonderBaba
|
Dublin
|
77
|
Mitchell & Son, Wine Merchants, Ltd
|
Dublin
|
78
|
Mm Wellington Ltd
|
Neville Jewellers
|
Cork
|
79
|
Molloy Holdings Ltd
|
Molloys Liquor Stores
|
Dublin
|
80
|
Monica Tolan Beauty & Skincare Clinics
|
Dublin
|
81
|
Mulligans Chemist Ltd
|
Mulligans Pharmacy
|
Waterford
|
82
|
Murphy’s Ice Cream Ltd
|
Kerry
|
83
|
Murray and Son, Ltd
|
Cork
|
84
|
N & D Pharmacy Ltd
|
True Pharmacy
|
Dublin
|
85
|
National Tile Ltd
|
Louth
|
86
|
Navan Hire Hardware & Safety Training
|
Meath
|
87
|
Ncdc Pharmacy Ltd
|
Glengarriff Pharmacy
|
Cork
|
88
|
Noel Fay Fitted Furniture Ltd
|
The Carpentry Store
|
Kildare
|
89
|
O Coileáin Foods Company Ltd
|
The Scarlet Heifer
|
Dublin
|
90
|
O’ Reilly Mescall Ltd
|
Reads Design & Print
|
Dublin
|
91
|
O’Briens Wine Off-Licence Unltd Company
|
Dublin
|
92
|
O’Leary Opticians Ltd
|
Mairead O’Leary Opticians
|
Dublin
|
93
|
O’Meara’S Nursery & Garden Centre
|
Westmeath
|
94
|
Omg Entertainment Ltd
|
Galway
|
95
|
Orielglen Trading Ltd
|
Arthur Mallon’s Food Hall
|
Monaghan
|
96
|
Oyster Motors Ltd
|
Jody’s Spar Craughwell
|
Galway
|
97
|
Patrick J. Lavelle (Chemist) Ltd
|
Mayo
|
98
|
Pauls Ltd
|
Kilkenny
|
99
|
Perry Street Market Cafe Ltd
|
Cork
|
100
|
Pet Food Depot Ltd
|
Dublin
|
101
|
Petworld Stores (Letterkenny) Ltd
|
Donegal
|
102
|
Pharmadirect Distribution Ltd
|
Pharmadirect.ie & Sheahan’s Pharmacy (Killarney)
|
Kerry
|
103
|
Pixsavers Ltd
|
Kildare
|
104
|
Poleglen Ltd
|
Rochford’s Pharmacy
|
Clare
|
105
|
Polka Dots & Pinstripes Ltd
|
Ruby Rouge
|
Wexford
|
106
|
Preps 2007-1 Public Ltd Company
|
Dublin
|
107
|
Procrop Ireland Ltd
|
HLS
|
Meath
|
108
|
Project Tile Design Ltd
|
Project
|
Dublin
|
109
|
R. A. Tierney & Company Ltd
|
Tierneys Gifts
|
Dublin
|
110
|
Rolsford Ltd
|
McSport
|
Dublin
|
111
|
Rooms and Blooms Ltd
|
Wexford
|
112
|
Rosscarbery Pharmacy Ltd
|
Cork
|
113
|
Sana Digital Solutions Ltd
|
Cottage Pharmacy
|
Louth
|
114
|
Savins Music Centre Ltd
|
Limerick
|
115
|
Sayerscourt (Grafton Street) Ltd
|
Health Matters
|
Dublin
|
116
|
Seamus Quinn and Sons Ltd
|
Adamsons Quinn Pharmacy
|
Mayo
|
117
|
Spinnaker Marine Ltd
|
Viking Marine
|
Dublin
|
118
|
Spirit Clothing Ltd
|
Longford
|
119
|
Sundrive Pharmacy Ltd
|
McSharrys Pharmacy
|
Galway
|
120
|
The American Candle Company Ltd
|
Yankee’s
|
Galway
|
121
|
The County Boutique Unltd Company
|
Clare
|
122
|
The Cycle Superstore Ltd
|
Dublin
|
123
|
The General Health Food Store
|
Nourish
|
Dublin
|
124
|
The Hopsack Ltd
|
Dublin
|
125
|
Thomas Lenehan & Co Ltd
|
Lenehans Hardware
|
Dublin
|
126
|
Tony Kealy Ltd
|
Dublin
|
127
|
Trant’S Pharmacy Ltd
|
Kerry
|
128
|
Tullys Pharmacy (Castlerea) Ltd
|
Tullys Totalhealth Pharmacy
|
Roscommon
|
129
|
Tynestyle Trading Ltd
|
Here’s Health
|
Cork
|
130
|
Vaughan Footwear Ltd
|
Vaughan Shoes
|
Mayo
|
131
|
Whelehans Wines Ltd
|
Dublin
|
132
|
Winelab Ltd
|
Kildare
|
133
|
Xmusic Ireland Ltd
|
Dublin