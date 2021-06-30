Retailers Receive €5m Grants For Online Trading

30 Jun 2021 | 12.37 pm

The 133 shops receiving average state aid grant of €37,500

A total of 292 retailers applied for funding via the third call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme and 133 have  been successful in securing state aid.

The recipients will €5m, with grants ranging from €14,000 up to €40,000 to help strengthen their online offering.

The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

Siobhan Geoghegan, managing director of one of the successful applicants, Geoghegan’s department store in Navan, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of a strong online presence for our business and this scheme has enabled us to accelerate our online plans, allowing us to bring our excellent customer service from 70 years of retail experience online.”

The Online Retail Scheme is open to retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence, employing 10 or more people. Grants can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and enhance the retailer’s website.

Enterprise Ireland department manager Ross O’Colmain stated: “The scheme continues to attract a large volume of applications from retailers and it’s clear that Irish businesses are keenly aware of the growing e-commerce opportunities both at home and abroad.

“Grants through this scheme are being used by retailers to upgrade their systems to improve their digital presence and to become more competitive in the virtual marketplace. This is helping to broaden their customer base and grow sales with some companies reporting that they are recruiting extra staff as result.  

“Ultimately, retailers who are investing in their online presence will be more resilient and better able to take advantage of evolving market opportunities.”

Photo (l-r): Minister Damien English, Siobhan Geoghegan, Larry Geoghegan and Derbhil Geoghegan, with Ross O’Colmain (Pic: Maxwells)

 

ONLINE RETAIL SCHEME GRANTEES

Company Name

Trading As

County

1

Agri-Auto Parts (Kerry) Ltd

Kerry

2

Aidan Clarke And Company

Cavan

3

Aines Boutique Ltd

Longford

4

Anjnj Ltd

ITSTAR

Dublin

5

Anthony Nicholas Ltd

Fields Retail Ltd

Dublin

6

Ar Pharmacies Ltd

Crowley’s Pharmacy

Cork

7

Ardkeen Superstores Ltd

Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Waterford

8

Ard-Ri Marble Mantelpieces Ltd

Fitzgibbon Interiors

Kerry

9

Aurivo Co-Operative Society Ltd

Homeland Retail Stores

Sligo

10

Avondale Landscapes Ltd

Wicklow

11

Badger Home Furnishings Ltd

MacCarthy Interiors

Cork

12

Ballinlough O’Sullivans Pharmacy Ltd

O’Sullivans Pharmacy

Cork

13

Ballybofey Autofactors Ltd

Donegal

14

Bellababy Ltd

Bella Baby Ltd

Galway

15

Best Unltd Company

BEST MENSWEAR

Dublin

16

Boles Of Boyle Ltd

Roscommon

17

Brian De Staic Teoranta

Brian de Staic Jewellers

Kerry

18

Brightsont Ltd

Discount Supplements

Wicklow

19

Brockvale Ltd

Stephen Street News / CraftCentral.ie

Dublin

20

Byron Distributors Ltd

Paul Byron Shoes

Roscommon

21

Cara Pharmacy Unltd Company

Donegal

22

Conways Sligo Bookshop Ltd

“Eason Sligo”, “The Hobby Shop” and “Sligo Schoolbooks”

Sligo

23

Deerhaven Jervis Ltd

Fun Place

Dublin

24

Dermot Kehoe Supply & D.I.Y. Ltd

Wexford

25

Designer Exchange Ltd

Dublin

26

Designist Innovators Ltd

Designist

Dublin

27

Desino Ltd

Jenny’s Boutique

Meath

28

Drumrahan Retail Ltd

Agri Direct

Cavan

29

Evergreen Healthfoods Ltd

Galway

30

Fagan Office Supplies Ltd

Fagans Mullingar

Westmeath

31

Fallon & Byrne Ltd

Dublin

32

Fernhill Garden Centre Ltd

Westmeath

33

Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy Ltd

Wicklow

34

Flanagans Interiors Ltd

FlanaganKerins

Wicklow

35

Furbo Sandfield Ltd

McCambridge’s of Galway

Galway

36

Geoghegans Navan Ltd

Meath

37

Gerry Matthews Engineering Ltd

Toolfix

Louth

38

Graham Shoes Ltd

Dublin

39

Greenacres (Wexford) Ltd

Green Acres

Wexford

40

Greenaer Mobility Ltd

Dublin

41

Greenes Hardware & Farm Supplies Ltd

Galway

42

Greggs Ltd

Card Gallery

Dublin

43

Gym Plus Coffee Ltd

Dublin

44

H P Corrigan Ltd

Corrigan’s Pharmacy

Dublin

45

Heavins Hardware Centre Ltd

Westmeath

46

Heels and Wardrobe Ltd

Wardrobe Plus

Wicklow

47

Hores Stores Ltd

Wexford

48

Horkans Garden Centre Ltd

Mayo

49

J. Mckenna Ltd

Kerry

50

J.R.G. Investment Company Ltd

Galvin For Men

Westmeath

51

Janet Dillon Pharmacy Ltd

Dublin

52

Jenhel Retail Company Ltd

The Baby Shop

Cork

53

Joe Simon Building Supplies Ltd

Joe Simon Home Garden & Build and Expert Electrical

Roscommon

54

John Mcelhinney Unltd Company

McElhinney’s

Donegal

55

Juvi Ltd

Dublin

56

K & K Windows Ltd

Wexford

57

K.K. Interiors Ltd

Kavanagh’s

Dublin

58

Kilquade Patio Centre Ltd

Meath

59

Kjt Motors Ltd

Fairyhouse Motors

Meath

60

Lampai An Daingean Teoranta

Louis Mulcahy Pottery

Kerry

61

Lusk Motor Factors Ltd

SMF

Dublin

62

M & G Walshpharm Hacketstown Ltd

Carlow

63

Mangan Pharmacies Ltd

Mangan Pharmacy

Kildare

64

Manstelt Ltd

McGreals

Wicklow

65

Marella Fashions Ltd

Ela Maria

Limerick

66

Matthew Britton Carpets Ltd

Wicklow

67

Mc Laughlin Motor Factors Ltd

Donegal

68

Mcdowells Jewellers Ltd

Dublin

69

Mcgregor Homefront Ltd

Cork

70

Mckenna Man Holdings Ltd

McKenna Man

Louth

71

Meagher’S Pharmacy Online Sales Ltd

Dublin

72

Medipharm Retail Holdings Ltd

Medipharm

Dublin

73

Meubles (Ireland) Ltd

Kilkenny

74

Midland Hardware Ltd

Laois

75

Mike Walsh Pharmacy Ltd

Cork

76

Milltown Pharmacy Ltd

WonderBaba

Dublin

77

Mitchell & Son, Wine Merchants, Ltd

Dublin

78

Mm Wellington Ltd

Neville Jewellers

Cork

79

Molloy Holdings Ltd

Molloys Liquor Stores

Dublin

80

Monica Tolan Beauty & Skincare Clinics

Dublin

81

Mulligans Chemist Ltd

Mulligans Pharmacy

Waterford

82

Murphy’s Ice Cream Ltd

Kerry

83

Murray and Son, Ltd

Cork

84

N & D Pharmacy Ltd

True Pharmacy

Dublin

85

National Tile Ltd

Louth

86

Navan Hire Hardware & Safety Training

Meath

87

Ncdc Pharmacy Ltd

Glengarriff Pharmacy

Cork

88

Noel Fay Fitted Furniture Ltd

The Carpentry Store

Kildare

89

O Coileáin Foods Company Ltd

The Scarlet Heifer

Dublin

90

O’ Reilly Mescall Ltd

Reads Design & Print

Dublin

91

O’Briens Wine Off-Licence Unltd Company

Dublin

92

O’Leary Opticians Ltd

Mairead O’Leary Opticians

Dublin

93

O’Meara’S Nursery & Garden Centre

Westmeath

94

Omg Entertainment Ltd

Galway

95

Orielglen Trading Ltd

Arthur Mallon’s Food Hall

Monaghan

96

Oyster Motors Ltd

Jody’s Spar Craughwell

Galway

97

Patrick J. Lavelle (Chemist) Ltd

Mayo

98

Pauls Ltd

Kilkenny

99

Perry Street Market Cafe Ltd

Cork

100

Pet Food Depot Ltd

Dublin

101

Petworld Stores (Letterkenny) Ltd

Donegal

102

Pharmadirect Distribution Ltd

Pharmadirect.ie & Sheahan’s Pharmacy (Killarney)

Kerry

103

Pixsavers Ltd

Kildare

104

Poleglen Ltd

Rochford’s Pharmacy

Clare

105

Polka Dots & Pinstripes Ltd

Ruby Rouge

Wexford

106

Preps 2007-1 Public Ltd Company

Dublin

107

Procrop Ireland Ltd

HLS

Meath

108

Project Tile Design Ltd

Project

Dublin

109

R. A. Tierney & Company Ltd

Tierneys Gifts

Dublin

110

Rolsford Ltd

McSport

Dublin

111

Rooms and Blooms Ltd

Wexford

112

Rosscarbery Pharmacy Ltd

Cork

113

Sana Digital Solutions Ltd

Cottage Pharmacy

Louth

114

Savins Music Centre Ltd

Limerick

115

Sayerscourt (Grafton Street) Ltd

Health Matters

Dublin

116

Seamus Quinn and Sons Ltd

Adamsons Quinn Pharmacy

Mayo

117

Spinnaker Marine Ltd

Viking Marine

Dublin

118

Spirit Clothing Ltd

Longford

119

Sundrive Pharmacy Ltd

McSharrys Pharmacy

Galway

120

The American Candle Company Ltd

Yankee’s

Galway

121

The County Boutique Unltd Company

Clare

122

The Cycle Superstore Ltd

Dublin

123

The General Health Food Store

Nourish

Dublin

124

The Hopsack Ltd

Dublin

125

Thomas Lenehan & Co Ltd

Lenehans Hardware

Dublin

126

Tony Kealy Ltd

Dublin

127

Trant’S Pharmacy Ltd

Kerry

128

Tullys Pharmacy (Castlerea) Ltd

Tullys Totalhealth Pharmacy

Roscommon

129

Tynestyle Trading Ltd

Here’s Health

Cork

130

Vaughan Footwear Ltd

Vaughan Shoes

Mayo

131

Whelehans Wines Ltd

Dublin

132

Winelab Ltd

Kildare

133

Xmusic Ireland Ltd

Dublin

 

 

