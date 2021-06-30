Retailers Receive €5m Grants For Online Trading

30 Jun 2021 | 12.37 pm

A total of 292 retailers applied for funding via the third call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme and 133 have been successful in securing state aid.

The recipients will €5m, with grants ranging from €14,000 up to €40,000 to help strengthen their online offering.

The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

Siobhan Geoghegan, managing director of one of the successful applicants, Geoghegan’s department store in Navan, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of a strong online presence for our business and this scheme has enabled us to accelerate our online plans, allowing us to bring our excellent customer service from 70 years of retail experience online.”

The Online Retail Scheme is open to retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence, employing 10 or more people. Grants can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and enhance the retailer’s website.

Enterprise Ireland department manager Ross O’Colmain stated: “The scheme continues to attract a large volume of applications from retailers and it’s clear that Irish businesses are keenly aware of the growing e-commerce opportunities both at home and abroad.

“Grants through this scheme are being used by retailers to upgrade their systems to improve their digital presence and to become more competitive in the virtual marketplace. This is helping to broaden their customer base and grow sales with some companies reporting that they are recruiting extra staff as result.

“Ultimately, retailers who are investing in their online presence will be more resilient and better able to take advantage of evolving market opportunities.”

Photo (l-r): Minister Damien English, Siobhan Geoghegan, Larry Geoghegan and Derbhil Geoghegan, with Ross O’Colmain (Pic: Maxwells)

ONLINE RETAIL SCHEME GRANTEES