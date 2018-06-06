Retail Trends Showcased At Tendence

06 Jun 2018 | 11.32 am

Hats, jewellery, watches, accessories — and gardening! That’s the spectrum covered by the Tendence Fair at the Frankfurt consumer goods show, which this year is linking up with Gardiente, the trade fair for garden culture which will take place at the same time in nearby Hofheim-Wallau.

Tendence takes place from 30 June to 3 July and is Germany’s biggest trade fair for hmewares, with an extensive range of products in the home, furnishing, decorating, gifts, jewellery and fashion accessory segments. Brands present their Christmas trends and also show collections for the coming seasons.

Tendence will also host a conference organised by Digital Apartment that addresses lifestyle innovators and startups as well as professionals and industry experts.

Pioneers of Lifestyle will have a focus on innovative concepts, latest business models and best products. The speaker line-up includes Henning Besser (DJ Phono / Deichkind), Gerald Schönbucher (real.de), Stefan Smalla (Westwing) and Rebecca Werst (Reform).

The fair’s Jewellery and Fashion Academy will offer lectures tailored to the jewellery and fashion accessory trade. The lectures aim to provide retailers with insights into the art of selling, including tips for putting together a product range, the internet as a sales channel, and consumer behaviour when buying.

Visitors will be able to find their way around Tendence using its Navigator app. It provides all the key information a visitor could need as well as trade fair and exhibitor news, event listings, and more and is available in German and English.

In cooperation with the Frankfurt Hotel Alliance, Messe Frankfurt’s Tendence hotel package offers overnight stays from €79 euros per night in 4 and 5 star hotels.

Tendence takes place at Messe Frankfurt, which at almost 600,000 sq m one of the biggest exhibition spaces in the world, owned jointly by the city of Frankfurt and the state of Hesse.