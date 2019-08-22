Retail Trade Is Grim In Edenderry

22 Aug 2019 | 11.42 am

There are 28,060 vacant commercial units across the country, according to GeoDirectory’s latest GeoView survey.

The Q2 report shows that the east/west divide in commercial property shows no sign of narrowing, with the highest commercial vacancy rates occurring in Connacht. The national vacancy is 13.3%, up marginally on a year ago.

Sligo is the county with the highest vacancy rate at 18.9%, followed by Leitrim (16.7%), Roscommon (16.3%), Mayo (16.3%) and Galway (16.2%).

Meath was the county with the lowest vacancy rate at 10.1%, followed by Kerry (10.6%) Wexford (10.9%) and Westmeath (11.6%).

Of all local authority areas, 18 recorded an annual increase in vacancy rates in Q2 2019, while 15 counties had higher rates than the national average of 13.3%. The largest increase in vacancies occurred in Leitrim and Roscommon, while Laois recorded the largest decrease.

Popular Greystones

In the capital, the average commercial vacancy rate is 12.1%, unchanged from the same period in 2018. However, vacancy rates fluctuate considerably depending on postcode. The area with the lowest vacancy rate is D16 at 6.9%, while the D8 vacancy is 15.4%.

Edenderry in Co Offaly has the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 28.8%, an increase of 310 basis points on Q2 2018. Greystones in Co Wicklow posted the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 5.8%.

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh (pictured) commented: “The five Connacht counties recorded vacancy rates considerably higher than the national average, with increases in every county except Galway. Eighteen counties in Ireland recorded an increase in commercial vacancy rates, as economic activity is increasingly centred around the Greater Dublin Area.”

Annette Hughes, director at EY-DKM which prepared the report, stated: “Our analysis shows that almost half of all commercial units in the country are located in Leinster, with just over 20% located in the provinces of Connacht and Ulster combined. This is worrying, considering that most of these counties have also recorded higher than average commercial vacancy rates.

“With a high proportion of counties on the west coast relying on the accommodation and food services sector, commercial activity in these counties could be vulnerable to the impact of Brexit, particularly as a result of currency volatility and reduced tourism.”

GeoDirectory was jointly established by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland to create and manage Ireland’s only complete database of commercial and residential buildings.

The GeoDirectory database is used by many companies and organisations for a diverse range of applications. Its database and services are used by the Central Statistics Office to achieve more accurate census results, Gas Networks Ireland to identify and categorise new customers, and 11890 Directory Inquiries to provide detailed directions and maps to customers.

In the property sector, GeoDirectory is used by Daft.ie and the Property Registration Authority. In addition, utility companies, banking and insurance providers, and all local authorities use the database.

Individuals can use the GeoFindIT app, which provides information in graphic form on prices of all properties sold in Ireland, plus details on thousands of hotels, shops, restaurants and bars.

The GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report is available here.