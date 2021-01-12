Retail Landlords Must Confront New Reality

12 Jan 2021 | 10.00 am

Commercial property specialists CBRE have released their Outlook 2021 annual report containing their predictions for each sector of the Irish property market in the year ahead.

The property consultants say that the legacy of 2020 will vary, and have different repercussions, for each sector and sub-sector of the property market.

Some sectors that were negatively impacted by Covid-19 are likely to see a notable rebound in activity this year, particularly in H2. However, it may take several years for other sectors of the market to see a return to normalised levels of activity and trading.

Myles Clarke, managing director at CBRE Ireland, stated: “Covid-19 affirms our conviction that the capital allocated to real estate and to Ireland in particular will only increase. While real estate on the whole is not immune from market fluctuations, as an asset class it continues to offer relative stability of income and capital appreciation, which is attractive to investors.”

Marie Hunt (pictured), executive director and head of research at CBRE, added: “Events of the last 12 months will force many property owners to focus on reconfiguring, repositioning and future-proofing their real estate assets. We anticipate greater focus on life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and biomedical properties as well as continued appetite for prime office, logistics, healthcare and residential investment opportunities. Indeed, we believe that 2021 could see investors targetting ‘beds, sheds and meds’”.

Investment

According to CBRE Research, there was c.€3.6 billion invested in the Irish investment market during 2020. Half investment spend emanated from the residential sector with offices accounting for about one-third.

CBRE expects that investment spend is likely to be heavily skewed towards the second half of 2021, and the advisor expects to see more sale and leaseback transactions as many companies look to release equity and reduce costs while securing continuity of their core business.

Thinner demand for secondary product is likely to continue to impact on pricing over the course of the next 12 months, according to CBRE.

Offices

By CBRE Research’s count, almost 160,000m2 of office leasing activity was recorded in Dublin in 2020, down 47% on the previous year. Unlike recent years, when take-up in the Dublin office market was significantly boosted by multiple large takes of accommodation, the property consultants expect to see fewer large transactions being signed during 2021.

“This will encourage some landlords to adopt a multi-let strategy in order to reduce vacancy in particular buildings and generate income as opposed to holding out for longer to secure a single occupier,” said Hunt.

Prime headline rental levels in Dublin have eased since the onset of Covid but not dramatically so. While CBRE expect that there might be some further decline in headline rental levels during the first half of 2021, the main change will be in relation to lease terms.

Retail

CBRE’s view is that leasing arrangements in the retail sector are now likely to be more aligned to tenants’ ability to pay and their turnover, which is the norm in Europe. The property consultants believe that we will also see shorter lease lengths being sought and granted, with greater flexibility built into typical retail leases.

According to Hunt: “Retailers will rule Ireland out if they cannot secure the flexible terms and conditions that are on offer in other competing jurisdictions. The significant regearing and restructuring that has characterised the retail market over the last 12 months is likely to continue in 2021, meaning we are now firmly in a tenant’s market.

“A thinner pool of occupiers seeking to secure stores coupled with greater availability and flexibility means that rental values will have to rebase to new levels in order to prove attractive to retailers.

“The magnitude of rental decline in the Irish market is likely to be more aligned to rental falls experienced in mainland Europe as opposed to the very dramatic declines already witnessed and anticipated in the UK.

“There will clearly be an opportunity for retailers to do deals and secure stores in locations that they previously wouldn’t have been able to access, and we could see some new entrants to the Irish retail market as a result, including some more European retail brands.”