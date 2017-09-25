Retail Excellence Names Top 30 Stores In Ireland

25 Sep 2017 | 10.17 am

Retail Excellence has named the top 30 stores which will compete for the overall title of Store of the Year in its annual contest, with the winner to be announced in November next.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the organisation’s Annual Awards, established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the sector.

The thirty stores selected will now be visited by inspectors from Retail Excellence and retail consultancy Echochamber, who will test the stores, including an on-site inspection and financial audit.

The sectoral category winners, Top5 Stores and the National Store of the Year will be announced at a black-tie banquet on Saturday, 11 November in Killarney, Co Kerry. Former overall winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men and Greenacres.

RE chief executive David Fitzsimons said: “I want to congratulate those who made the Top 30 Stores, who are among the very best retailers in the country. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner but their journey this far is testament to the hard work of the owners, their staff and investment in their retail operations.”

The Top 30 stores are: