What Are Ireland’s 100 Best Stores?

10 Aug 2018 | 03.36 pm

A shortlist of Ireland’s Top 100 Stores has been released by trade body Retail Excellence. The lengthy list of best stores forms part of the organisation’s Retail Excellence Awards.

The retailers will be invited to a briefing with Echochamber, a retail agency that tracks global retail trends, on August 15. Echochamber will then consider submissions and select the Top 30 stores, which will be announced in September.

Previous Store of the Year winners include Tilestyle, Applegreen, O’Brien’s Wines, Greenacres in Wexford and last year, Garvey’s SuperValu in Tralee.

Retail Excellence chief executive Lorraine Higgins said: “This year we were delighted to have received over 500 store entries from every sector for our national retail awards. The quality of customer care and excellence throughout these entries made selecting the Top 100 stores an extremely difficult task.”

The Esquires Coffee chain has three outlets listed, located in Navan, Drogheda and O’Connell Street in Dublin (pictured).