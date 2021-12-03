Restrictions Return For Hospitality And Live Events

03 Dec 2021 | 06.49 pm

The government has announced new trading restrictions for hospitality and leisure sectors effective from December 7 to January 9.

Social distancing is required in all bars and restaurants, including hotels, including:

• table service only (no counter service)

• 1 metre between tables

• maximum 6 adults per table (maximum 15 persons when including children [aged 12 and younger

• no multiple table bookings and no intermingling

• masks when not seated at table

• closing time remains unchanged (midnight closing time for all on-licenced premises)

• maximum 50% capacity at indoor entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events which must be fully seated. This does not include religious or educational events or normal workplace business activity.

• face masks should be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

• requirement for Covid pass (vaccination or recovery) for gyms and leisure centres (excluding access to swimming pools or standalone swimming pool facilities) and hotel bars and restaurants, with no exemption for residents.

• nightclubs prohibited from opening.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) said there will be no change to rules surrounding weddings or outdoor gatherings.