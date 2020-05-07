Reputations Agency Issues RepTrak Report

07 May 2020 | 03.40 pm

It’s mostly as you were in the Reputations Agency’s annual RepTrak study of the reputational standing of 100 businesses and organisations in Ireland.

The agency’s 11th Reptrak study puts Ireland’s credit unions top of the list, followed in the top five by Bord Bia, Boots, the IRFU and Lidl.

At number 100 in the ranking is the Football Association of Ireland. Further rankings are detailed here.

SELECTED SECTORAL REPTRAK RANKINGS

(starting with the highest)

RETAIL Boots, Lidl, Aldi, Marks & Spencer, Dunnes Stores, LloydsPharmacy, SuperValu, Tesco, Centra, Spar, CircleK, Penneys, Applegreen,Brown Thomas.

MOTOR Toyota, Ford, BMW, Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen.

INSURERS Laya Healthcare, Irish Life, Aviva, Zurich, Allianz, AXA, FBD, VHI, 123.ie.

UTILITIES Bord Gais Energy, ESB, Gas Networks Ireland, Electric Ireland, Energia, SSE Airtricity, Irish Water.

ACCOUNTANTS Grant Thornton, EY, PwC, KPMG.

STATE BODIES Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland, An Post, Failte Ireland, Dublin Airport, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, daa, Coillte, Bord na Mona, Central Bank, HSE.

FINANCIAL Credit Unions, EBS, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank, AIB, Ulster Bank, Permanent Tsb.

The eleventh annual Ireland RepTrak 2020 study, the largest and longest running study of reputation in Ireland, is based on the perceptions of c.7,000 members of the public and was completed between early January and early March 2020. The study measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem the public has for 100 organisations in Ireland, along with close to 100 other reputation indicators.

The study scores the subjects in a total of seven ‘reputational drivers’, and the report stresses that the Governance driver surpassed Products and Services as number one driver among those surveyed.

The agency says that one fifth of an organisation’s reputation is derived from perceptions that it is ethical, fair, and open and transparent in the way it does business. The reputational importance of Governance has increased gradually since 2013 and has spiked in the latest findings, “indicating the public’s desire for organisations to have a stronger sense of purpose and ethics”.

And in terms of sectors, Retail Food is the most trusted in Ireland for the third consecutive year.