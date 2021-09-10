Republic Of Work Upgrades Workspaces

10 Sep 2021 | 10.14 am

Innovation hub Republic of Work has completed extensive renovation works at its Cork base and has experienced a 200% jump in queries about its workspaces.

The company said its €200,000 ‘rebrand’ has transformed the business lounge, hot desk, event space and members’ kitchen, with further renovation work planned for more meeting rooms and private office space.

General manager Frank Brennan said: “There is certainly a demand for a new culture of workspace, which is why we have redesigned the Republic of Work as ‘The Definitive Space’.

“It is fantastic to see new businesses emerging and thriving under our roof despite the pandemic. We facilitate businesses and organisations at all stages, providing guidance and mentorship in any way we can. Our renovated space on the South Mall could be the ideal launch pad for your entrepreneurial journey.”

Republic of Work is part of the NDRC Irish Tech Hub Network and home to the Teamwork Catalyst incubation and accelerator programmes.

It has had significant investment from entrepreneurs Dan and Linda Kiely.

“Republic of Work offers that ‘third workplace’, between the office and the home, which has become increasingly important in today’s business environment,” said Dan Kiely.

“Hybrid working is here to stay. People want the flexibility that working from home brings, but collaboration and being part of a community is still equally important. Both Linda and I are delighted to help foster and encourage the next wave of entrepreneurship in Cork, and we’re looking forward to seeing many of Cork’s startups grow on a global scale.”

Photo: Darren Sexton (right) from GuardYoo with Lauren Duggan and Fiona Parfrey from We Are Riley in the Republic of Work hub (Pic: Darragh Kane)