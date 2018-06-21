Report Card On Commercialising Research

21 Jun 2018 | 10.40 am

The 2017 annual report from Knowledge Transfer Ireland claims that third level collaboration with Irish industry is thriving and there is a robust pipeline of technology licences, spin-out companies and products reaching the market.

Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) is the national office that helps enterprise access and engage with publicly-funded research. It was established in 2013 as a partnership between Enterprise Ireland and the Irish Universities Association, and is accountable to the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Finding from the report include:

1,324 active research collaborations with industry

24 new products and services launched

915 jobs in active spin-out companies

21 new spin-out companies created

164 licence agreements signed

82 percent of collaboration agreements signed with Irish companies

According to the KTI report, Ireland’s seven universities incurred research expenditure of €440m in 2017 funded by state grants. The univesities’ research spending derived from industry amounted to €34m.

At the Royal College of Surgeons, Marine Institute and Teagasc, taxpayer funded R&D expenditure amounted to €64m. Research spending derived from industry totalled €9m.

KTI director Dr Alison Campbell said: “In 2017, over 1,000 different companies signed collaboration agreements with research performing organisations, 82 percent were based in Ireland and 94 percent with the SME sector were with Irish SMEs.”

Innovation minister John Halligan (pictured) commented: “The findings of KTI’s report show the work of Technology Transfer Offices are making it easier for Irish companies to access the knowledge and expertise.”