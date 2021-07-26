Repligen Creating 130 Jobs In Waterford

26 Jul 2021 | 12.32 pm

Life sciences company Repligen has announced plans to significantly expand its manufacturing operations in Waterford, creating 130 new jobs over the next two-and-a-half years.

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Repligen develops and commercialises bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs.

The company is planning to fit out a 33,000 sq. ft. environmentally friendly building to serve as a centre of excellence for single-use consumable products used in bioprocessing applications.

Repligen already operates a 10,500 sq. ft. facility in Waterford, which was formerly owned by Artesyn Biosolutions. Repligen acquired that business in a $200m deal last year. It currently employs 74 people.

The Repligen expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland.

James Bylund, senior VP of global operations and IT with Repligen, said that the buildout is an important step in expanding capacity and establishing dual manufacturing sites for key single-use consumable products.

“The timing is excellent as we are actively expanding our Waterford site with the addition of 40 employees during the second half of 2021 and expect to open the new building as a centre of excellence in 2022,” Bylund added.

Jonathan Downey, managing director at the Repligen site, said that the company is energised and excited about its integration with Repligen.

“In addition to our expansion of Artesyn products and the transfer of manufacturing of certain of Repligen’s current products to our Irish operations, we expect to be utilising the Irish sites to advance additional research, development and innovation programmes,” he continued.

Photo: IDA’s Advance Building Solution facility, where Repligen is locating its new centre of excellence