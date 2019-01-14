Renault Aims To Explain PCP Finance

14 Jan 2019 | 09.58 am

Renault Group has launched a new website MyPCP.ie aimed at giving car buyers information to understand the workings of a PCP finance contract.

Personal Contract Plans have become a very popular method to purchase new or used cars in the past number of years.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission recently conducted a report on the PCP product and found that customers largely had a positive experience with PCP.

Brian McNulty, Head of Sales & Marketing at Renault Bank Ireland. “Our objective is to inform consumers about how PCP actually works, explain the options at the end of the contract and dispel any myths they have heard about PCPs.

“PCP car finance is not for everyone, but it can be a positive product for a lot of people, making the difference between a car that they need and a car that suits their needs. The main point is for consumers to know their options and then decide if it’s right for them.”

Liz O’Gorman, Renault Group, Marketing Manager, added: “MyPCP.ie is designed to provide motorists with information that will help them to make an informed decision. It is as simple as that, and we want consumers to know their options and let them decide for themselves with clear and transparent information.”