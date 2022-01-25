Remote Working Request Framework Published

25 Jan 2022 | 04.04 pm

The government has published details of a proposed new law that will give employees the right to request to work remotely.

Announcing the details, enterprise minister Leo Varadkar (pictured) said employers should facilitate workers’ choice of hybrid or remote working where possible.

“Up until now, remote and home working has been imposed on a lot of people due to the public health restrictions,” Varadkar said.

“Now that they have been lifted, I want it to be a choice. I want workers to be able to work from home or remotely or hybrid if they want to. So long as the business get done and services are provided, employers should facilitate it.”

The Tánaiste said that employers had “gone to great lengths to give their employees as much flexibility around where they work as possible”, and that he wanted this state of affairs to continue in the post-Covid world.

The Right to Request Remote Working Bill 2021 will give all employees the right to request remote working from their employer, who will be required to provide “reasonable grounds” for refusing to facilitate the request.

“These grounds are set out in the legislation, and we will develop Codes of Practice to provide guidance to help employers implement the new law,” Varadkar continued.

“It will give employers and workers legal clarity on remote working, which became the default for many during the pandemic.”

Legal Framework

It will be the first legal framework for requesting, approving or refusing requests for remote work, and all workplaces will have to communicate to staff a written statement setting out the remote working policy, specifying how requests are managed, and the conditions that will apply to remote working within the organisations.

Where employers have completed the assessment process and any appeal has been heard, the employee will have to wait a period of 12 months to submit another request, provided they are in the same role.

An employee will be eligible to submit a request once they have worked for their employer for a period of six months, but employers can offer remote work from day one if desired, and they have 12 weeks to return a decision when a request is submitted.

Employees will have the right to appeal to the Workplace Relations Commission where employers have failed to respond to request or to provide any reasonable grounds for refusal.

Grounds For Refusal

As set out in the proposed legislation, an employer may decline a request for remote working stating the reasonable business grounds for doing so, which may include but are not limited to:

• The nature of the work not allowing for the work to be done remotely

• Cannot re-organise work among existing staff

• Potential negative impact on quality

• Potential negative impact on performance

• Planned structural changes

• Burden of additional costs, taking into account the financial and other costs entailed, and the scale and financial resources of the employer’s business

• Concerns re the protection of business confidentiality or intellectual property

• Concerns re the suitability of the proposed workspace on health and safety grounds

• Concerns re the suitability of the proposed workspace on data protection grounds

• Concerns re the internet connectivity of the proposed remote working location

• Inordinate distance between the proposed remote location and on-site location

• if the proposed remote working arrangement conflicts with the provisions of an applicable collective agreement