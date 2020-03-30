Remote Work Tools For Better Teamwork

30 Mar 2020 | 04.06 pm

With the right software, remote workers can enhance their productivity and teamwork, says Mylvio Mendes of Nuacom

Remote work tools are cloud-based software systems that you can access them through the internet on your computer. This is great for remote teams because they can collaborate on joint projects. Remote work tools also speed up communication.

The rise in flexible working arrangements has elevated remote work tools. As a result, the global market has become saturated with cloud-based software systems. This makes it difficult for businesses to choose the right tools for their remote teams. Fortunately, our Ireland-based telecom company has a lot of experience managing remote teams.

Remote Work Tools for Remote Teams

With the recent closures of businesses worldwide, many employers are seeking a reliable remote work plan. With these remote work tools, businesses can easily schedule virtual meetings, conference calls, and even view each member’s current timezone.

• Nuacom Cloud Phone System helps businesses handle, track and automate calls. We use VoIP technology to process call data. This means you only need an active Internet connection to use the system.

• Teamwork is a team collaboration and project management tool. It has a ton of useful features for project management, internal communications, and customer support. With this remote work tool, you and your team can easily collaborate on projects from anywhere in the world!

Teamwork is a handy remote work tool useful for managing one-off and daily tasks. It makes it easy for remote teams to view on-going projects. You can use the app to automate your project workflows and prepare for upcoming tasks. The time-tracking tool will help your remote teams stay organized and focused.

You can also invite your clients to view the status of your ongoing tasks. This is a quick way to update them on your progress. They can easily upload documents and add comments as well!

• HRLocker is a digital HR software system that simplifies the management of your remote teams. The Time On & Time Off management tool is great for recording remote employees’ working hours in the cloud. With the online timesheet system, remote teams can report their weekly hours and submit them to a manager for approval.

The interface is easy to use and has many features for managing remote teams. This includes applicant tracking, timesheets, recruiting and more!

• OnePageCRM. If you deal with customers, you probably have a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. This Irish-based tech company entered the market with the concept of a practical CRM that’s focused on clever actions. So say goodbye to saving customer details in your office notepad, stop setting up meetings in your agenda, and eliminate digging in your inbox to find emails.

OnePageCRM centralises every interaction with your contacts, so you and your team can access a shared workspace from anywhere in the world.

• Time Doctor. As a time tracking software, the first thought you may have is that this app is to track employees. And you are right. But they decided to position themselves in a different way. Instead, they use the tracking software to assist each team member throughout the day.

Time Doctor provides screenshot features, chat monitoring, breaks, project deliveries, alerts and reminders and much more. It’s the perfect remote work tool for tracking your team’s productivity and project management. It also helps teams stay on task and enables them to message each other when needed.

• Users can also use Google Meet to pre-schedule meetings and access video conferences via link, calendar event, or meeting code. This makes scheduling meetings online so easy. Simply choose a time and date then send invites to all of your remote employees.

Google Meet is also great for screen-sharing meetings for support, sales, and customer service. It is also a great remote work tool to host video conferences with your clients online.

• Slack is a commonly used communication software by sales and support teams. Its best feature is instant messaging because you can organise conversations per channel. This makes it one of the best remote work tools for remote teams.

A channel can be organized by department, project, branch or anything else that is related to your organizational structure. This allows managers to efficiently monitor teams and keep them coordinated. In Slack, you can receive notifications from different apps, including Nuacom, Teamwork, OnePage CRM and thousands of other business apps.

• G Suite by Google is the combination of apps, such as Gmail, Drive, Calendar and more. Docs, Sheets and Slides are all on the cloud, so you and your team can interact with each other remotely. This allows you to work simultaneously with the same files and watch each other’s live contributions.

Overall, G Suite simplifies tasks and makes it easy to stay organised. Remote teams can collaborate on shared documents and save them in a Team Drive, so you don’t have to worry about tracking down individual files.

• Timezone.io’s slogan is ‘Keep track where and when your team is’, and it’s the perfect description of this web application. Pimezone.io provides you with the location and timezone of each team member, and is the ideal app for planning meetings and calls with remote workers spread across different countries.

If you are planning to hire freelancers or remote workers around the world, you need Timezone.io in your tech stack.

• AnyDesk is the perfect software system for support teams. It is a remote desktop tool that offers free remote access to PCs running on its host application. The software program can be installed on macOS, Linux, Windows, and FreeBSD.

With this app, you can connect to clients and assist them by operating on their computer, while they watch and learn. You resolve their issue while teaching them how to work through it themselves.

For on-the-go individuals, the app is great for connecting with clients remotely and always makes you feel like you’re in front of an office computer.

• Mylvio Mendes (pictured) is the Marketing Manager at Nuacom