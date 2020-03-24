Remote Health Assessment For Sick Staff

24 Mar 2020 | 09.52 am

A newly launched software service can provide businesses with remote case management for employees who are out on sick leave. The system was developed by Cognate Health, a Dublin-based occupational health services provider.

Called Dayone+, the software facilitates access to expert clinical advice from dedicated occupational health practitioners.

The service opens lines of communication remotely with the sick employee and their managers through Cognate Health case managers. These case managers work as middle men, assessing the client’s health every couple of days, providing advice on available services and supports, and reporting findings to the employee’s business.

Dayone+ can also advise employers on the necessary steps they can take if an employee is suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms such as a fever, cough or respiratory difficulties.

Professor John Gallagher (pictured), managing director and owner of Cognate Health, said that the new service was due to be launched in April but was fast-tracked in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ‘home office’ is set to become the new normal for many of us for a while. Many companies are coming to terms with having teams now working remotely and may not have all the systems in place yet on best workplace management.

“Coupled with this, remote working can be lonely, especially when you haven’t done it before, and many people are also carrying additional worries on their shoulders such as elderly parents, no childcare and financial concerns. This will only grow in the foreseeable future.

“Whether you are working remotely or traditionally, there will always be a need for occupational health services and we are here to cater for both with the launch of this platform.”

Based in Dublin and established by Gallagher in 2015, Cognate Health provides occupational health services to businesses from over 30 locations nationwide.