Remote Exams Boost UCD’s TestReach

12 May 2021 | 09.03 am

TestReach plans to add 30 new jobs as 2,700 doctors across the world have used its technology to sit Royal College of Physicians of Ireland postgraduate examinations remotely.

The medics, from 38 countries, have taken the RCPI written membership examinations for postgraduate medical qualifications during the past year using remote examination invigilation technology developed by TestReach.

The company, founded in 2014 by Sheena Bailey and Louella Morton, is based at NexusUCD and has benefited from taxpayer funding through Enterprise Ireland.

Originally TestReach worked with RCPI on the college’s examination management system to enable secure online development of all questions and exam papers. The Covid-19 pandemic led RCPI to pivot to using remote invigilation and delivery of exams. The examinations were postponed last spring, but were fully up and running from June 2020.

Chief executive Sheena Bailey said: “The ability to run an exam anywhere at any time and have it professionally invigilated online by trained supervisors is a game changer for so many organisations. Until this technology was created there was no way to provide professional online invigilation within a single assessment application. It means that RCPI can move to a much more streamlined approach.”

The demand from the medics and from other clients in the past year was such that TestReach says it has doubled its workforce to 70 people and now plans to add 30 more people in the next 12 months.



Remote invigilation, or remote proctoring, enables the exam hall environment to be recreated online. Candidates take their exam while being continuously monitored by a supervisor who uses video, audio and screen-share connections to ensure there is no cheating.

RCPI project manager Alan O’Mahony commented: “We can now deliver exams securely and with integrity to students in any location. This has been transformative for the college and our candidates, who no longer have to travel to exam centres, which eliminates travel expenses and the need to take significant annual leave. RCPI is also no longer restricted to countries with established test centres which provides us with the opportunity to increase our global reach.”

TestReach Ltd booked a net loss of €114,000 in 2019 after accounting for intangibles amortisation of €262,000. The company capitalises development costs as intangible assets, which increased by €530,000 through 2019.

Period-end trade debtors were €300,000, and the venture owed its two founders €180,000 in December 2019, up from €45,000 a year earlier.

The company’s accounts filing states: “Due to the nature of the company’s activity, there has been a huge demand for services in 2020. The company has not been negatively impacted by Covid-19.”

Photo: Louella Morton (left) and Sheena Bailey