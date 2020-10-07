Rejuvenate Helps Women Return To Workforce

07 Oct 2020 | 11.20 am

UCC’s Food Institute and Skillnet Ireland’s ‘Taste 4 Success’ strand are collaborating in the Rejuvenate 2020 programme that opens on October 20 and is designed to create new career opportunities for women returning to the paid workforce.

The online programme is a free course that will run for nine weeks from Tuesday October 20, with online sessions each Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12pm. Course topics include:

Self-assessment and Training Needs Analysis, Professional Motivation

Strategies to build Conﬁdence, Resilience and Assertiveness

Professional Network Development

Mentoring and Active Career Management

Key job searching skills – CVs, Cover Letters, Interview Preparation, Working with Job Agencies

Digital Skills – SharePoint, LinkedIn, Social Media Management

Working in a Team and Balancing Work and Life

Work Placement. Each participant will be required to undertake work experience unless the participant is successful in securing employment as part of the programme.

Application forms are available here, and there is more information about the course on the Taste4Success Skillnet website here.

Photo: Participants from the first Rejuvenate programme in 2019.