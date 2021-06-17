Regus Operator Seeks Franchise Partners

17 Jun 2021 | 07.32 am

Flexible workspace provider IWG, which operates Regus and Spaces, is looking for franchise partners as it seeks to expand its presence in Ireland.

The company believes that the move is timely, and in line with the government’s national remote working strategy, Making Remote Work. The latter aims to make remote working a permanent feature in the Irish workplace in a way that maximises economic, social and environmental benefits.

IWG has been operating in Ireland under the Regus and Spaces brands for 22 years, with centres located in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The company is keen to work with franchise partners in Irish towns and cities in Louth, Meath, Galway, Sligo, Athlone, Kerry, Wicklow, Waterford, Wexford and Westport and open additional workspaces under the two brands.

The idea is to provide working spaces within, ideally, a commute of no more than 15 minutes, allowing employers to provide working accommodation to its staff without long commutes or concentrating all employees in central offices.

Head of franchise Julian Chambers said: “Since Regus created the co-working and flexible workspace industry more than 30 years ago, we have continuously fine-tuned the business model to retain our status as the global market leader. As a franchise partner, your business’s economics can benefit by leveraging our scale, customer base, proven business model, and platform.”

The qualification requirements for potential franchise holders are, according to Chambers, people who can:

Operate and grow within a branded framework.

Move quickly and decisively to secure deals with building owners and customers.

Seize the opportunities offered by the ever-increasing serviced office sector.

Thrive in a fast-paced sales and customer service business.

Manage the financial and organisational elements of both single-site and potentially multi-site operations.

Purchase the exclusive rights to develop a territory.

In return, successful applicants will, he said, “be able to leverage our highly effective marketing strategy and global sales platform, which generates 100,000+ enquiries every month,” also receiving training, constant support, and access to “innovative proprietary systems that enable franchise partners to enhance efficiency and drive cost savings and revenue”.

According to IWG, its franchises would suit a range of businesses, from “seasoned franchise professionals and entrepreneurs to building owners and investor partners”.