Regional Enterprise Development Fund Projects Announced

08 Jan 2020 | 12.37 pm

Twenty-six ‘enterprises’ will share out €40m between them from the third call of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The approved applicants will be engaged in collaborative projects under the terms of the scheme, which has awarded grants of almost €100m to date.

The REDF was introduced in 2017 to co-finance collaborative and innovative enterprise projects that can impact development in regions outside Dublin. It is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Under the third call of the REDF, applications were invited to submit proposals under three streams:

Strategic Change Projects: grant funding of €500k up to €5m

Regional Strengthening Projects: grant funding of €100k up to €500k

Enterprise Clustering Projects: grant funding of €50k up to €350k.

Minister Heather Humphreys commented: “Some parts of the country are not recovering as quickly as others. The Regional Enterprise Development Fund is about supporting every region to build on its unique strengths and ultimately create sustainable jobs. Collaboration is at its core – among the public and private sectors, within and across regions.”

Delayed Payments

Fianna Fáil enterprise spokesman Robert Troy noted that only just €3m out of €59.5m of approved funding has been paid to date under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

In a parliamentary response to Troy, minister Humphrey’s confirmed that despite twenty-one projects approved for close to €60m in funding in 2017 and 2018, €56.5m in payments has yet to issue. This means only 5% of payments have issued to date.

Troy commented: “The minister might say that due process must be obeyed in terms of project expenditure incurred and inspections before payments can be made. However, waiting over two years for payments raises serious questions on the current administrative process enterprises must abide by.

“It is also noteworthy also that out of 153 applications to the fund under Call 1 and 2, there were 111 unsuccessful applicants. This represents a rejection rate of 73%. This government can’t stop spinning that they are addressing regional enterprise development through various funding mechanisms. It clearly is failing to deliver speedily in this area.

“Minister Humphreys must carry out an immediate review of the administrative process and expenditure thresholds regarding the fund and ensure payments issue promptly for approved projects.”

The full list of the Call 3 REDF taxpayer-funded recipients, among them many social enterprises, is below.

Region Project Description County Grant North East DkIT Connect DAC Connected Health & Wellbeing Innovation and Learning Hub Louth €3,774,337 Monaghan County Enterprise Fund Digital Hub and Co-working space Monaghan €577,960 Creative Spark CLG Enterprise ‘FabLab’ Louth €500,000 Sub-total €4,852,297 North West The Leitrim Design House CLG Leitrim €371,600 Sub-total €371,600 Midlands Portlaoise Innovation Centre DAC Enterprise Incubation Hub Laois €2,050,560 Premier Lakelands Food Hub Food Hub Longford €1,358,000 Sub-total €3,408,560 West Comhoibriú CLG Incubation and Co-working space Galway €2,694,833 Galway City Innovation District (GCID) Enterprise Hub/Portershed Galway €1,205,833 Galway Technology Centre DAC Enterprise Hub Galway €4,023,400 SCCUL Enterprises CLG Enterprise Hub Galway €1,239,408 Grow Remote CLG Remote work activation Galway €449,442 Sub-total €9,612,916 Mid-West Future Mobility Campus Ireland CLG Connected Autonomous Vehicles test-bed Clare €4,723,197 Tipperary Innovation Engine CLG Enterprise Hub Tipperary €500,000 Emerald Aerospace Group Enterprise Cluster Limerick €350,560 Sub-total €5,573,757 South-West Firies Business Hub DAC Food Hub expansion Kerry €1,151,960 Seirbhísí Forbartha Gnó (SFG) DAC Enterprise Hub Cork €2,700,000 SynBioHub DAC Enterprise Bio-Hub Cork €3,063,000 Benchspace Cork CLG Creative Hub Cork €342,256 KerrySciTech Enterprise Cluster Kerry €120,000 Sub-total €7,377,216 South-East South East Economic Development Company Limited Lean Industry 4.0 facility Waterford €1,342,751 The Tradebridge Collaboration DAC Enterprise Cluster focused on export sales Wexford €247,827 National Design Innovation Hub Rural entrepreneurship project Carlow, Laois 396,800 Sub-total €1,987,378 Mid-East Clermont Enterprise Hub CLG Content creation enterprise hub Wicklow €1,434,000 UCD Nova DAC Ag tech Innovation Hub Kildare €3,002,441 National Association of Community Enterprise Centres CLG (NACEC) Enterprise centre collaboration and networking Meath €369,600 Sub-total €4,806,041 Dublin LINC Collaboratory DAC Cyber Security/Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technology centre Dublin €2,149,940 Sub-total €2,149,940 Overall total amount approved €40,139,705

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys with Enterprise Ireland’s Terence O’Rourke and Mark Christal (left)