08 Jan 2020 | 12.37 pm
Regional Enterprise Development Fund Projects Announced
REDF Call 3 winners funded (eventually, maybe) with taxpayer largesse
08 Jan 2020 | 12.37 pm
Twenty-six ‘enterprises’ will share out €40m between them from the third call of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.
The approved applicants will be engaged in collaborative projects under the terms of the scheme, which has awarded grants of almost €100m to date.
The REDF was introduced in 2017 to co-finance collaborative and innovative enterprise projects that can impact development in regions outside Dublin. It is administered by Enterprise Ireland.
Under the third call of the REDF, applications were invited to submit proposals under three streams:
- Strategic Change Projects: grant funding of €500k up to €5m
- Regional Strengthening Projects: grant funding of €100k up to €500k
- Enterprise Clustering Projects: grant funding of €50k up to €350k.
Minister Heather Humphreys commented: “Some parts of the country are not recovering as quickly as others. The Regional Enterprise Development Fund is about supporting every region to build on its unique strengths and ultimately create sustainable jobs. Collaboration is at its core – among the public and private sectors, within and across regions.”
Delayed Payments
Fianna Fáil enterprise spokesman Robert Troy noted that only just €3m out of €59.5m of approved funding has been paid to date under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.
In a parliamentary response to Troy, minister Humphrey’s confirmed that despite twenty-one projects approved for close to €60m in funding in 2017 and 2018, €56.5m in payments has yet to issue. This means only 5% of payments have issued to date.
Troy commented: “The minister might say that due process must be obeyed in terms of project expenditure incurred and inspections before payments can be made. However, waiting over two years for payments raises serious questions on the current administrative process enterprises must abide by.
“It is also noteworthy also that out of 153 applications to the fund under Call 1 and 2, there were 111 unsuccessful applicants. This represents a rejection rate of 73%. This government can’t stop spinning that they are addressing regional enterprise development through various funding mechanisms. It clearly is failing to deliver speedily in this area.
“Minister Humphreys must carry out an immediate review of the administrative process and expenditure thresholds regarding the fund and ensure payments issue promptly for approved projects.”
The full list of the Call 3 REDF taxpayer-funded recipients, among them many social enterprises, is below.
|Region
|Project
|Description
|County
|Grant
|North East
|DkIT Connect DAC
|Connected Health & Wellbeing Innovation and Learning Hub
|Louth
|€3,774,337
|Monaghan County Enterprise Fund
|Digital Hub and Co-working space
|Monaghan
|€577,960
|Creative Spark CLG
|Enterprise ‘FabLab’
|Louth
|€500,000
|Sub-total
|€4,852,297
|North West
|The Leitrim Design House CLG
|Leitrim
|€371,600
|Sub-total
|€371,600
|Midlands
|Portlaoise Innovation Centre DAC
|Enterprise Incubation Hub
|Laois
|€2,050,560
|Premier Lakelands Food Hub
|Food Hub
|Longford
|€1,358,000
|Sub-total
|€3,408,560
|West
|Comhoibriú CLG
|Incubation and Co-working space
|Galway
|€2,694,833
|Galway City Innovation District (GCID)
|Enterprise Hub/Portershed
|Galway
|€1,205,833
|Galway Technology Centre DAC
|Enterprise Hub
|Galway
|€4,023,400
|SCCUL Enterprises CLG
|Enterprise Hub
|Galway
|€1,239,408
|Grow Remote CLG
|Remote work activation
|Galway
|€449,442
|Sub-total
|€9,612,916
|Mid-West
|Future Mobility Campus Ireland CLG
|Connected Autonomous Vehicles test-bed
|Clare
|€4,723,197
|Tipperary Innovation Engine CLG
|Enterprise Hub
|Tipperary
|€500,000
|Emerald Aerospace Group
|Enterprise Cluster
|Limerick
|€350,560
|Sub-total
|€5,573,757
|South-West
|Firies Business Hub DAC
|Food Hub expansion
|Kerry
|€1,151,960
|Seirbhísí Forbartha Gnó (SFG) DAC
|Enterprise Hub
|Cork
|€2,700,000
|SynBioHub DAC
|Enterprise Bio-Hub
|Cork
|€3,063,000
|Benchspace Cork CLG
|Creative Hub
|Cork
|€342,256
|KerrySciTech
|Enterprise Cluster
|Kerry
|€120,000
|Sub-total
|€7,377,216
|South-East
|South East Economic Development Company Limited
|Lean Industry 4.0 facility
|Waterford
|€1,342,751
|The Tradebridge Collaboration DAC
|Enterprise Cluster focused on export sales
|Wexford
|€247,827
|National Design Innovation Hub
|Rural entrepreneurship project
|Carlow, Laois
|396,800
|Sub-total
|€1,987,378
|Mid-East
|Clermont Enterprise Hub CLG
|Content creation enterprise hub
|Wicklow
|€1,434,000
|UCD Nova DAC
|Ag tech Innovation Hub
|Kildare
|€3,002,441
|National Association of Community Enterprise Centres CLG (NACEC)
|Enterprise centre collaboration and networking
|Meath
|€369,600
|Sub-total
|€4,806,041
|Dublin
|LINC Collaboratory DAC
|Cyber Security/Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technology centre
|Dublin
|€2,149,940
|Sub-total
|€2,149,940
|Overall total amount approved
|€40,139,705
Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys with Enterprise Ireland’s Terence O’Rourke and Mark Christal (left)