Regeneron To Add 400 Jobs In Limerick

27 Aug 2020 | 10.53 am

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is to add c. 400 jobs to its existing total of 1,000 at its product supply campus in Limerick, as it expands capacity at the biologics production facility.

The US company says it’s maximising manufacturing capacity at its New York facility for REGN-COV2, an investigational two-antibody combination being developed for potential treatment and prevention of Covid-19, and the Limerick expansion will free that capacity Stateside.

Recruitment is now under way for full-time, high-end specialist jobs in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance and control, supply chain and various support functions for scientists, chemists and technicians.

Executive vice president Dan Van Plew said: “As this pandemic hi, we needed to quickly change how we do things and where we make our products. In order to make space in our New York facilities to accommodate our Covid-19 efforts, we needed to ramp up capacity here in Limerick.

“Despite ramping up commercial production sooner than planned, my team hasn’t missed a beat. You can only perform like this if you have good people, and Ireland has lots of good people, so we are excited to be hiring 400 more.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley added: “The addition of 400 highly skilled roles by Regeneron at its Limerick campus is a huge boost for Ireland and the Mid-West region. This significant job announcement points to Ireland’s reputation as a global location of excellence for biopharmaceuticals.”

Regeneron describes the Limerick manufacturing operation as an Industrial Operations and Product Supply facility. It’s located on 20 hectares in the Raheen Business Park and is the largest-scale bulk production facility of its kind in Ireland.

The IOPS is responsible for the production, packaging, labelling and supply of Regeneron medicines. It manufactures a broad range of biopharmaceuticals including approved therapeutic proteins.

The roles on offer are visible here.