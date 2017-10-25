Regeneron Adding 300 Jobs In Limerick

25 Oct 2017 | 02.34 pm

Nasdaq listed Regeneron Pharmaceuticals intends to add 300 jobs at its Industrial Operations and Product Supply bioprocessing campus in Limerick, which will increase employment at the site to 800 people.

The expansion project, with a stated investment cost of $100m, is being part-funded by taxpayers through IDA Ireland.

Recruitment is ongoing for high-end specialist positions in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance/control/validation and various support functions.

Regeneron’s 400,000 sq ft production facility is the largest scale bulk biologics production facility in Ireland and one of the largest biologic production operations in the world.

The additional investment will support the construction of a number of manufacturing suites to increase drug substance production capacity and enable the company to meet demand for its medicines.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented: “Regeneron’s decision to expand so significantly is testament to the talent pool and attractive business environment available to companies in Ireland.”

General manager Dan Van Plew said: “Gut feel is a large portion of any site selection. When we picked Limerick years ago, we simply felt good about the community, universities and people. A few years and a lot of experience later, I can now confidently say I know Limerick is a place where you can build and thrive as a biotech.

“We are proud of what has happened here and the vast majority of this work has been completed by people who come from Munster. These folks built, validated and began production in a way I’d put up against any other team on the planet. We feel at home here and the way we have been welcomed has made our ongoing growth and investment in Limerick rewarding on the most personal levels.”

Site head Niall O’Leary added: “Limerick offers an exceptionally good location for US multinationals. Located 30 minutes from Shannon Airport with a five hour time difference from New York, Ireland is also a midway point for U.S. executives linking into our partners, such as Bayer in Germany and Sanofi in France.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said Ireland is now a “hot-spot location” for biologics investment and career opportunity in biologics. In addition to the production facility in Limerick, Regeneron has an office in Dublin which handles for the company’s activities in Europe.

Photo: Business minister Frances Fitzgerald with Niall O’Leary (left) and Michael Lohan of IDA Ireland. (Pix: Liam Burke / Press 22)