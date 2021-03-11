Refurbed Marketplace Launches Irish Store

11 Mar 2021 | 08.20 am

European electronics marketplace Refurbed has launched an Irish store that enables buyers from Ireland to tap into the continent’s largest online store for refurbished devices.

The Irish store answers the need for an alternative European-based marketplace for Irish customers to avoid customs delays and taxes on their purchases, says the company.

The clue is in the name: Refurbed sells refurbished mobile devices and laptops priced up to 40% less than the equivalent new version.

The company is active in Austria, Germany, Poland, Italy and now Ireland. The Irish site starts with 120 products, and the range will be added to over the coming months.

Co-founder Peter Windischhofer said: “Having seen the negative impact that Brexit has had on Irish customers who wish to buy from UK marketplaces, we wanted to ensure they had an alternative, hassle-free option to purchase electrical goods online at a reduced price.

“We’re acutely aware of the changes and challenges that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has created for households, particularly young families with children who were home-schooling. We appreciate there is a need for electronic products to support young students, and we believe we can assist these families with our refurbished products at a reduced rate, which will take some of the stress away from homeschooling and studying needs.”

Trees Pledge

To stress its green credentials, Refurbed has linked entry to the Irish market to a ‘Go Greener for St. Patrick’s Day’ campaign which will run during the St Patrick’s Festival from March 11 to 21, and the company will match every sale in Ireland by planting two trees, rather than one, through its partner Eden Reforestation Projects.

For environmentally conscious customers, Refurbed claims that refurbishment creates 70% less CO2 than the creation of a new electronic device.

The company says that used products undergo a 40-step refurbishment process. Founded in 2017 by Peter Windischhofer, Kilian Kaminski and Jürgen Riedl, Refurbed employs over 100 people and has raised €18m in venture capital.

Photo: Jürgen Riedl (left), Peter Windischhofer and Kilian Kaminski (right)