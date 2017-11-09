09 Nov 2017 | 01.08 pm

The Red Cow Moran Hotel has picked up an award for the seven-story extension to the venue, which was completed at the end of 2016.

The hotel won the ‘Fit Out Project of the Year’ in the hospitality category of the Fit Out Awards 2017, held recently in Dublin. Launched in 2012, the competition rewards excellence in the execution of fit outs.

The €20m Red Cow Moran Hotel extension was started in October 2015 and overseen by Michael Moran, project development director at Moran Hotels. “I am delighted with the award and to receive it for a truly personal project is a huge honour for both myself and the rest of our family,” said Moran.

The hotel extension was devised with the help of interior designer Nikki O’Donnell and her team of interior specialists from NODA, as well as architects Henry J Lyons. The design includes subtle references to the Moran family’s history and roots in Limerick, and to the name of the area and the hotel.

Linked to the original hotel building by a link lounge (which has a coffee dock and wine bar), the new extension has seven floors and a courtyard garden. All the new bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, are sound-proofed and include black-out blinds, a safe, and a 43″ LCD TV.

The extension includes two executive floors and a series of meeting rooms, with two ‘think tank rooms’. The first of these, the Ayrshire Suite, has a ping pong table as a centrepiece surrounded by benches, while the second, the Jersey Suite, has a floor-to-ceiling whiteboard, seating and casual floor cushions.

All of the 14 new event spaces are named after a different breed of cattle, such as Charlotte, Angus, Dexter and Friesian.

The Red Cow Moran Hotel’s new restaurant is called Tom’s Table and also carries references to the hotelier and his background. Its speciality, fittingly, is steak.