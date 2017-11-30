Recruitment Focus At Dun Laoghaire Seminar

30 Nov 2017 | 10.02 am

The Digital Dun Laoghaire Meetup event at PierConnect on December 13 will have a focus on Recruiting & Retaining Top Talent – Everything You Need to Know.

Organiser Eoin Costello, the DDL project leader, said finding and retaining the best talent is key to growth for most businesses. “This is especially true in the digital sector and our December Meetup will look at how SMEs can compete for, and more importantly retain, top talent to help grow their business,” said Costello.

The speakers line-up is Adie McGuinness (pictured), CEO of Sigmar Recruitment; Andreea Wade, CEO of Opening.io; Brian Cleary , CEO BOI Payment Acceptance; and Stephen Mullin,Director of Business Development at Cpl Resources Plc.

Digital Dun Laoghaire is an initiative of Dun Laoghaire Business Improvement District that was started in September 2016. It aims to support the growth of digital companies in the area in creating 450 new jobs by building strong collaboration within the town.

The project is also working to help the traditional business sectors in the town leverage the power of technology, and a strategic plan for the Digital Transformation of Dun Laoghaire was issued in 2017.

Currently over 60 digital/tech companies are located in Dun Laoghaire, ranging from startups like Zoom Courier Software, A To Where and NewsLinn to international companies such as Digital Marketing Institute, Rockall Technologies and Bank of Ireland Payment Acceptance.

PierConnect, the meeting venue, was set up in 2017 as part of a collaboration between the Dun Laoghaire BID and Bank of Ireland. It provides a co-working/serviced office space above the bank’s branch on Upper George’s Street. The space is home to 11 companies and houses 36 desks.

