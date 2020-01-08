Record Year For Food Exporters

08 Jan 2020 | 11.58 am

Food, drink and horticulture exports hit a record €13 billion last year, according to a Bord Bia report that states this is the highest level of exports in Bord Bia’s 25-year history.

The Export Performance and Prospects report 2019/2020 says that food, drink and horticulture exports have grown by 67%, or €5.5 billion, since 2010, with last year’s growth coming in at 7%.

Chief executive Tara McCarthy (pictured) said: “2019 was a watershed year for Ireland’s food and drink industry, not only in the total value of exports achieved but also in the makeup of their destinations. For the first time, export levels to continental Europe exceeded exports to the UK. This result gives further impetus to the market prioritisation work undertaken by industry, DAFM and Bord Bia over recent years.”

According to the report, growth across key categories and to priority markets has been achieved against a backdrop of an increasingly complex global trading environment.

“Shifting commodity prices, weakening confidence in the global economy, along with the increased use of tariffs as an expression of trade policy by the US — directly affecting Irish food and drink exports for the first time — all impacted various sectors of Irish food and drink in different ways in 2019.”

McCarthy commented: “Nearly half of that growth, 48% or €2.7 billion, came from exports to places outside of the EU and demonstrates the importance of continually looking to new horizons in Ireland’s market diversification strategy for our world class food and drink produce.”

In 2019, EU markets accounted for 35% of exports (up 1%), the UK accounted for 34% (down 3%) while International markets accounted for 31% (up 2%).

Agriculture minister Michael Creed added: “Total Irish agri-food exports are estimated at a record €14.5 billion in 2019. This figure includes €1.5 billion in non-edible agri-food sector goods, including forestry and animal feedstuffs, which are not included in the Bord Bia figures.

“Bord Bia’s figures show that food and drink exports have grown by 7% to €13 billion. It is important to acknowledge too the contribution that Ireland’s farm families have made to this export performance, and to recognise the need for the supply chain to deliver a reasonable commercial return for those upon whom the production of high quality consumer products and raw materials depends.”

In terms of sectors, dairy headed the performance list by growing in value by 11% in 2019 to €4.4 billion. Irish alcohol exports increased by 8% to €1.45 billion, edible horticulture and cereal exports also jumped 8%, while prepared foods returned to growth following a challenging 2018, rising 12% to €2.32 billion.

Meat and livestock had a mixed year, with an overall decline of 1% down to €3.9 billion, still the second highest sector in terms of value. Beef production fell by 3% in throughput, somewhat offset by a 1.5% increase in carcass weight. Total production was 624,000 tonnes in 2019. Weakened demand for beef in the UK market contributed to a continuing tightening of Irish beef prices and an overall market decline of 7%.

Sheep-meat exports also fell by 7%, but pig-meat exports reached almost a billion euro at €941m while poultry producers delivered another year of export growth, increasing by 5% to €306m.