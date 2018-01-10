Record Year For Food And Drink Exports

10 Jan 2018 | 04.36 pm

The value of Irish food, drink and horticulture exports reached €12.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 13% on the previous year, according to Bord Bia, a figure which rises to €13.5 billion when non-edible products such as forestry are included.

The food agency’s Export Performance and Prospects 2017-2018 report says that last year’s export performance was driven by a surge in dairy exports to over €4 billion (up 19%), now one third of all food and drink exports, as well as continued buoyant sales of Irish beef, up 5%, which represents a fifth of all exports at almost €2.5 billion. Notable growth was also recorded for prepared foods (up 17% to €2.2 billion) and beverages (up 8% to €1.5 billion).

Agriculture minister Michael Creed said: “Last year marked the eighth successive year of growth for total Irish agri-food exports, to reach a record of €13.5 billion. Bord Bia’s report provides valuable insights into the sectors and markets behind the very welcome 13% increase in the value of food and drinks exports, to €12.6 billion.

“Trade with the UK, which remains our most valuable market, has grown in overall terms, despite the difficulty presented by Brexit and a weaker sterling.”

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “In terms of yearly growth rates, the dairy sector grew by almost 20% to reach €4.02 billion, confirming its position as the number one exporting sector. Within the dairy sector, the value of Ireland’s butter exports rose by a remarkable 60% this year alone, to reach €879m.”

However, McCarthy sounded a cautionary note in relation to currency risks for sectors such as horticulture and prepared consumer foods that are hugely dependent on the UK market. She said: “Sterling volatility, combined with slower economic growth, food inflation and lower wage forecasts, will put further pressure on the UK market as an export destination. While the UK remains our most important market, these prospects provide an additional incentive for Irish exporters to explore new markets within the EU26 and beyond.”

Prepared Consumer Foods

Exports in the Prepared Consumer Foods category are expected to have increased by 12% to over €2.9bn through 2017. Edible Horticulture and processed seafood showed declines. Processed beef was flat, while non-alcoholic beverage and consumer dairy both showed modest growth rates. Processed pigmeat had a very strong year with exports up over 30%, driven by a stronger demand from Asian and EU markets.

The UK remains the key export market for Prepared Consumer Foods with a 7% increase in value expected, bringing the UK market value to €1.8bn, or two-thirds market share for this category.

Bord Bia commented: “Despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit, the current results show that values have not been impacted and that companies are for the most part maintaining supply despite the challenges to margin that the sterling rate has caused. The sector has put a greater focus on diversifying into new markets and channels.”

Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy are the key EU export markets for Prepared Consumer Food categories. The EU market declined 1% and also saw a change in its export market share from 25% in 2016 to 22% in 2017. The North American market performed very strongly, more than doubling in value driven by several processed food products. Asia and MENA also registered uplifts but off a more modest rate.

Prepared Foods

Prepared Consumer Foods differs from Prepared Foods by including value added meat, seafood, soft drinks and dairy products, but does not including dairy enriched powders.

Prepared Foods encompasses a wide range of value-added food and beverage products amongst which are food products that have received further processing – bakery, pizza, chocolate, confectionary, biscuits, snacks, extracts, sauces, soups, value- added meats, consumer dairy products, value-added seafood, value added horticulture and non-alcoholic beverages.

Prepared Foods exports showed strong growth in 2017 rising by 17% year on year to €2.2bn. Dairy based enriched powders account for a large proportion of this category and grew by 10% to €730m for the year. The other key growth drivers of the Prepared Foods category are food products that have received further processing – bakery, sugar confectionery, chocolate confectionery, sauces and soups – which grew by 10% to over €500m,

The Bord Bia report notes that that Baked goods continue to demonstrate strong growth despite having a heavy reliance on exports to the UK market. “Many segments, such as gluten free, premium and value ends of the market continue to grow strongly, as the UK multiple retailers focus on innovation and in-store theatre to drive demand. The MENA market declined in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qata. However, this decline was compensated by export growth in North America where sales have increased almost fourfold for the year to in excess of €7m.”

In the EU, the bakery category has also performed well with a rise of almost 10%. Key EU markets, including the Netherlands, Germany, France and Denmark were also buoyant for the year. The chocolate sector demonstrated a decline in sales to its important European markets last year, but is still an important area estimated to be worth €227m.

Bord Bia commented: “The chocolate category is also reliant on the UK market where it has maintained its position. Gains in African and MENA markets as well as significant gains in The Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark have helped to offset the declines in EU markets such as France, Poland and Portugal. This 2017 decline in chocolate goes against the growth trend demonstrated in recent years. In contrast, sugar confectionery achieved 6% growth, with exports reaching €150m.”

• The full report, with detail on each sector, can be downloaded from the Bord Bia website.

Photo: Minister Micahel Creed and Tara McCarthy. (Pix: RollingNews.ie)