Record Profit Levels For Irish Hotels

01 Aug 2018 | 10.34 am

The Irish hotel sector enjoyed a seventh consecutive year of turnover growth in 2017, according to research published by Crowe.

The accountancy firm’s annual Hotel Industry Survey analysed hotel trends by looking at room occupancy; average daily room rate; revenue per available room and profit before tax per available room.

The survey recorded record profit levels, room occupancy levels and average room rates in all regions.

Average hotel room rates last year increased by nearly 7% on 2016’s figures. Rooms in Dublin hotels had an average rate of €136.96 in 2017 (up 6.8%).

During 2017, the south-west and western seaboard regions were the strongest performing areas, with average room rates for both regions rising to €100.67 and €87.49 respectively, equating to respective year-on-year growth of 8% and 9.7%.

Growth Slackens

Crowe’s research also found that average room rates in Dublin last year increased at half the rate achieved in 2016, even though very little new capacity came on stream. Only 237 new rooms were added during the year, according to the Fáilte Ireland hotel register.

For the first time since 2011, average room rate growth in regions outside Dublin was higher than the capital.

Profitability in the capital too increased at a lower rate when compared with other regions. Dublin hotels increased their profits on average by 12%, whereas the largest increase in profitability was achieved in the south-west (+17.4%).

Profits in hotels along the western seaboard grew by 17%, while hotels in the midlands and east recorded profit growth of 13.9%.

Occupancy levels across all regions have increased too, with all regions bar the midlands and the east now reaching over 70% occupancy. However, the midlands and east are just shy of the 70% mark, at 69.5%.

Occupancy Levels

Overall, the average room occupancy levels across all hotels are now at 75.4%, an all-time high, while Dublin remains the area with highest occupancy levels, at 83.5% in 2017.

At this level, Crowe notes that every room in Dublin is occupied six nights every week.

Of all classifications, luxury hotels saw the biggest increase in room occupancy in 2017, with a 2.7 percentage point increase on 2016 figures. Their average room rate rose to €218.02, an increase of 6.2% on last year’s record level of €205.24.

Economy hotels saw the biggest growth in the average room rate, growing to €68.43 and an 11.8% increase on 2016 figures.

“With occupancy levels at between 70% and 80% across the country, new capacity estimated at 11,000 rooms is required through hotel extensions and new builds in order to satisfy demand and maintain our competitiveness,” said Aiden Murphy, partner at Crowe.

“Notwithstanding some headwinds with a weaker currency in our largest tourism market, the UK, outlook for the sector remains positive.

After seven consecutive years of growth and sustained projected growth expected in the coming years it will be important to address the capacity constraints if Ireland is to fully reap the benefits of Ireland’s high quality and internationally renowned tourism product.”

Photo: Mairea Doyle-Balfe and Aiden Murphy, Crowe (Pic: Iain White/Fennell Photography)