Reassurance.ie Launches Covid Risk Control System

16 Sep 2021 | 10.30 am

Reassurance.ie has developed a digital health platform for employers that integrates antigen testing, to facilitate a safe return to work.

The company’s platform combines with a multi-layered testing system which it says will detect infectiousness immediately. “The test is highly sensitive and accurate, with the result delivered within 15 minutes,” says Reassurance.

The process involves two antigen tests per week per employee, which ensures early identification of the virus and limits early onward transmission, says the firm.

Director Chris O’Grady (pictured) said: “What we are talking about here is a highly effective testing system, different from any other available because of the unique QR code and the employer digital platform. Our system is the best way to monitor if an individual is infectious or contagious as it is convenient, verifiable and affordable.

“For a business wondering how they are going to handle the whole return-to-work situation, this is an important solution. It is essentially a Covid risk management control system which will be good for the employee, good for customers and good for the business.”

He added that the antigen test supplied by the firm is “highly effective in terms of identifying infectiousness”, unlike store-bought test kits which he said “are limited in terms of what they tell you”.

Every individual tested receives a QR code containing their recent health status. Individuals can then opt to share this status with their employer on a real-time dashboard.

The test process itself has various levels of validation, which means that the result can be supervised and verified by a healthcare professional at any location. The information is then uploaded on to a digital platform where it is available to the individual and their employer.

The employee must first download the Reassurance app and set up a profile, while the employer purchases the tests and issues them to its staff. After taking the test, the employee uploads the result and their profile updates to reflect that. The employer’s dashboard allows them see all results and monitor both the process and their workforce as a whole.

Reassurance.ie was set up by pharmacists Chris O’Grady, James Cloney and Aidan Kelly of Duelchem Ltd, a supplier of pharmaceutical products to the healthcare sector.

The firm has partnered with Tested.me, an international digital platform, to underpin its testing programme.

There’s a short video explaining the process here.