RDS Concert Hall Strikes Note Of Grandeur

06 Feb 2019 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Whether it’s a plenary session for 1,000 people or a breakout space for a multi-day international conference, a gala dinner for 450 or an intimate concert for 1,000, the Concert Hall at the RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, is the perfect space for your event

The RDS Concert Hall strikes a note of grandeur and luxury, with lofty ceilings, marble columns, shelves of rare books and red velvet seating, and it has now become a one-stop-shop for event organisers.

Our experienced events team have upgraded the concert hall to make sure it provides conference and event planners with every amenity and facility required to guarantee success.

The RDS Concert Hall package includes:

Our new electronic 5m x 3.2m dropdown screen with AV equipment

A range of hand-held, clip-on radio mics or headset mics

High quality speakers for the main body and back of the hall

Uplighters

Branding opportunities

Digital and other signage

Dedicated RDS Venue Team, including team leader, cleaning and cloakroom attendants.

Rebecca Mills, our Concert Hall event manager, has a vast amount of experience and expertise to make sure that your event runs smoothly. Rebecca and her team have a proven track record for delivering all events on time, on budget, effectively and efficiently. And a reputation for going above and beyond to keep our clients relaxed and happy every step of the way.