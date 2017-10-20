20 Oct 2017 | 10.53 am

Irish accountancy firm RBK is to employ an additional 80 staff for positions in its Dublin and midlands offices at all levels. The company announced its hiring plans yesterday (October 19), when it also opened a new office in Dublin 4 and unveiled its new brand.

The new positions will be filled over the next three years, in addition to RBK’s annual intake of around 20 graduates each September.

Established in 1958, RBK is the largest independently branded accounting firm in Ireland. With offices in Dublin, Athlone and Roscommon, RBK is currently led and managed by 19 partners, supported by a 180-plus team of technical and advisory specialists.

The firm provides audit, accounting and taxation services to domestic and overseas individuals and companies. It also provides a range of additional services, including wealth management and payroll, corporate finance and HR.

RBK recently entered into a strategic alliance with US advisory funds group Marcum LLP, headquartered in New York. The new venture is established as an Irish service centre for hedge fund and private equity clients.

Photo: David Gleeson, managing partner of RBK