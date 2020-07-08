RAI Partners With Brightspark For Social Media Training

08 Jul 2020 | 12.10 pm

Digital marketing agency Brightspark Consulting has come up with a social media training course for restaurants and the hospitality sector.

The agency has partnered with the Restaurants Association of Ireland to offer its members a ‘special edition’ training package of an online social media course specifically designed for restaurants.

Chief executive Maryrose Lyons (pictured) said: “Social media is not rocket science. What is important is learning how to do it right, and being consistent about doing it again and again. Our online package, ‘Learn Social Media Like a Pro’, is as much about working social media efficiently to save time as it is about delivering the confidence that you’re doing it right.”

The course features examples and formulas of specific relevance to the sector, plus three coaching sessions over six weeks. Lyons suggests that students will use the online course to get the training, the coaching sessions to explore questions, will submit plans, adverts and budgets for review and get expert feedback from Brightspark to ensure their social media are on point for the coming weeks and months.

The workshops take place on July 20, August 10, and August 25.

Participants can get started on the online course as soon as they sign up. The courses cost €540 t for RAI members and requires a commitment of 14 hours. The online course has five hours of material. Group coaching sessions with Lyons totals nine hours: three half-day Zoom sessions delivered over six weeks.

