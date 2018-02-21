RaboDirect Exiting The Irish Market

21 Feb 2018 | 02.03 pm

RaboDirect has announced it is closing its online savings bank in Ireland on 16 May 2018. It is estimated that 90,000 businesses and individuals will be affected.

In a statement the company said: “We will make it as straightforward as possible for our customers to close their accounts and transfer their savings securely to another financial institution. We have begun contacting each customer directly with the actions they need to take before May 16.”

The decision follows moves by Rabobank Group to simplify its business model across the world and reduce costs. RaboDirect was established in Ireland in 2005 and Rabobank insists it remains committed to its corporate banking activities in Ireland, with its exclusive focus on Food and Agri clients. “They will not be impacted by the withdrawal of RaboDirect from the Irish market,” the company said.

RaboDirect closed its consumer funds business in Ireland in 2016.