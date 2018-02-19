19 Feb 2018 | 02.24 pm

Quidel Corporation, a Californian firm that manufactures diagnostic equipment for the healthcare sector, is to create 75 jobs in Galway over the next five years.

The company is planning to establish a business service centre in Galway city, in a project being supported by IDA Ireland. Quidel employs around 1,200 people in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Jobs on offer by the firm in Galway will include roles in finance, technical support, IT and legal. Quidel is partnering with Collins McNicholas, an Irish recruitment firm headquartered in Galway, to fill the vacancies.

Douglas Bryant, Quidel’s president and CEO, paid tribute to IDA Ireland’s help in its planned Galway development. “Our company has recently doubled in size, and we believe that Galway can serve as a linchpin for our growing international presence,” he added.