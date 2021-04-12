Quickminutes Launches MS Teams Assistant

12 Apr 2021 | 03.38 pm

Cork software company Quickminutes will this week launch an AI-powered virtual meeting assistant for Microsoft Teams. Called the QM Assistant, the assistant helps users to configure meeting notifications, create agendas, attach minutes and other services using natural language or text.

The QM Assistant was built by Quickminutes’ 22-year-old product developer Jordan Morrison, a final-year business information systems student in University College Cork.

Morrison utilised his college six-month industry placement experience working with Northwell Health’s Emerging Tech and Innovation (NETI) team in Manhattan, New York to build the product. The NETI team is piloting an AI-powered virtual assistant for clinicians in Microsoft Teams called Nora, and it is currently being used by clinicians in New York’s largest healthcare system.

Quickminutes was founded in 2014 and specialises in meeting management software for virtual meetings for businesses and committees. Clients include UCC, the HSE and US-based footwear and accessories brand Buscemi. Ten people are employed by Quickminutes.

CEO and Quickminutes owner Danny O’Donovan described his company’s platform as ‘discipline as a service’, “offering robust and intuitive software solutions that power structured meetings for large organisations”.

O’Donovan recruited Morrison as a fellow alumnus of UCC’s Ignite startup accelerator programme. Morrison also runs his own startup called Setlist, which helps create tailored music playlists.

Morrison pitched the QM Assistant to Quickminutes at the start of September 2020 as part of his final-year project for college. He was supported by Tom O’Kane, Tadhg Nagle, Patrick Nagle and other expert information system researchers and mentors in University College Cork throughout the product’s development.

The QM Assistant was released as an early access pilot to UCC staff and Microsoft Teams users at the beginning of March 2021.