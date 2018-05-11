11 May 2018 | 02.40 pm

Chartered Accountants Ireland has published a new, at-a-glance ethics guide for its sector, which whittles down 180 pages of the Institute Code of Ethics to handful of principles.

The free quick reference guide is titled Five Fundamental Principles, Five Practical Steps. It was unveiled by CAI president Shauna Greely at the institute’s annual conference in Kilkenny today (May 11). The guide is available from the CAI website.

“Chartered accountants have a long tradition of adherence to the highest standards of ethical behaviour and acting with integrity in the public interest – I believe it’s what defines our ‘chartered’ designation,” said Greely.

“The full institute code of ethics is 182 pages, therefore this one-page guide will be a welcome and timely resource for all members.”

CAI conference attendees this morning also heard from keynote speakers Francesca McDonagh, group chief executive of Bank of Ireland, and Daniel Susskind, author and Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford. McDonagh spoke about the evolution of banking, while Susskind’s presentation dealt with the future of the accountancy profession.

“This year, our conference takes the theme ‘Evolve’,” Greely explained. “The global business landscape is constantly shifting. Technology has a greater impact on how we work and how we relate to one another. As a profession, we cannot afford to stand still. We must develop as a profession to focus on the higher value skills which businesses need now more than ever.”

Photo: Shauna Greely and Liam Lynch, former CAI president (Pic: Iain White Photography)