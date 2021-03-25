Quarantine Won’t Keep Out Mutants

25 Mar 2021 | 08.53 am

Health Advisory Recovery Team (HART) is a group of highly qualified UK doctors, scientists, economists, psychologists and other academic experts who research and review Covid-19 policy and related peer-reviewed studies. In this article, Dr Gerry Quinn argues that border closures and quarantine are futile to contain mutant Covid strains

SARS-CoV-2 is a large virus with c.30,000 RNA bases and 10,000 amino acids. Currently the greatest difference between any ‘mutant variant’ and the original Wuhan sequence is limited to only 17 point mutations. The genomic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in circulation in different continents is fairly uniform.

We know that the mutation rate in SARS-CoV-2 is slower than other RNA viruses because it benefits from a proofreading enzyme which limits potentially lethal copying errors. These mutations have caused changes in less than 0.2% of the entire virus sequence. All variants are therefore currently 99.8% similar to the original Wuhan viral sequence.

Our immune system recognises many different parts of the virus including membrane proteins, capsules, small envelope proteins and the spike protein. It is the overall shapes of these viral proteins (epitopes) that are recognised by our immune system. The spike protein tends to receive more attention purely because it attaches to the ACE receptors that allow entry into cells.

Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is acquired by the immune system ‘cutting up’ the virus into hundreds of pieces. Many of these pieces are then used to develop a suitably diverse immune response to the virus.

Specialised immune cells will launch an immune response if exposed to the same ‘learned’ viral fragments in the future. Prior immunity gained from the original SARS-CoV-2 should work perfectly well against any new ‘mutant variant’, given high levels of sequence similarity.

It is important to also note that in the highly unlikely event that a variant did manage to escape a person’s acquired immune response, this would represent a threat to an individual rather than a community.

There has to date been no robust scientific evidence provided that any variant so far identified is more transmissible or deadly than the original. By definition, variants are clinically identical. Once there is a clinical difference then a new ‘strain’ of virus has emerged.

Prior knowledge of viral mutation shows they usually evolve to become less deadly and more transmissible. This optimises their chance of spreading, as dead hosts tend not to spread virus and very ill hosts reduce their contact with others. There is also the possibility that lockdowns have somehow interrupted ‘competitive’ viral natural selection. However, this is a separate issue and border closures will not prevent such a phenomenon in any case.

Closing international borders to keep out ‘foreign mutants’ of an already endemic virus is neither useful nor possible. Mutant variants from abroad pose no extra threat to the citizens compared with home-grown variants and may even have very similar sequences.

In addition, once a virus is established in a population, it will mutate slowly over time, irrespective of borders. That particular horse has already bolted and is a biological reality we must all learn to live with.

There are however some positive points to be drawn from the available evidence. The virus will eventually run out of viable hosts due to rising population immunity. In addition, many different studies have shown that infection with one of the other seasonal human coronaviruses (shCoVs) responsible for the common cold confers a cross-reactive T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2.

At least six studies have reported T-cell reactivity against SARS-CoV-2 in between 20% to 50% of people with no known exposure to the virus. An education drive explaining the concept of pre-existing immunity could be extremely helpful to alleviate fear in the general public.

It is a fallacy to assume that because the genome of a virus has been sequenced for the first time in a particular country it must have originated in that country. Correlation does not equal causation. On the contrary, successful mutations with regard to natural selection will crop up anywhere.

This is one reason the so-called ‘UK variant’ has already been found in over 46 countries. International borders have nothing to do with the emergence of viral mutations. To convey this idea to the public, given the enormous economic implications of shutting international borders, would be a costly mistake.

• Dr Gerry Quinn is a post-doctoral researcher in Microbiology and Immunology