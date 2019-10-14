Qualtrics Hiring 50 In Dublin

14 Oct 2019 | 02.07 pm

Software company Qualtrics is hiring 50 people for its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, where the US business already employs more than 300 people.

Qualtrics specialises in developing software to capture and analyse customer experience. It is holding an open house in its HQ on Clarendon Street on October 17 between 6pm and 9pm to push the benefits of a career with the company.

Bertrand Van Overschelde (pictured), Qualtrics’ Dublin site leader and EMEA VP, said that 80 people had already joined the company this year, with 50 more roles to be filled.

“We have big plans for Dublin — our team is going to grow to over 700 people in the next few years and we’re looking for professionals with a wide range of qualifications and personal experience,” Van Overschelde added.

Among the perks offered to staff is the ‘Qualtrics Experience’, aimed at those who have worked with the company for longer than a year.

“Employees can decide when, where, and how to have this experience, then share with us what they learned. Employees have already used it for experiences ranging from taking their families to Disney World to building orphanages in the Philippines and more,” said Van Overschelde.