24 Aug 2018 | 09.44 am

Software company Qualtrics is to create 350 jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next four years, bringing its total headcount there to 600.

The US firm was founded in 2002 and specialises in SaaS software that collects and analyses data from customers, products, employees and brand performance. Qualtrics opened its Dublin office in 2013 and tapped IDA Ireland for support to smooth the move.

Qualtrics also announced this week that it will be expanding its Dublin city centre office, which currently oversees the company’s sales, engineering, support, services and client success operations in EMEA.

Construction is underway on a new building at Clarendon Row. Due for completion in 2020, the office will comprise 57,000 sq. ft.

Speaking to Dublin staff this week, Qualtrics CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith (pictured) said that the performance of the European office in Dublin has surpassed expectations.

“We are five years in but we’re just getting started. By expanding our footprint, we expect to continue to grow at a rapid pace and create more jobs in Dublin in the years ahead,” he added.

Smith also paid tribute to Dermot Costello, Qualtrics’ former EMEA chairman who died earlier this year.