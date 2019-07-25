Q2 Venture Finance Tops €100m

25 Jul 2019 | 02.13 pm

Irish companies raised €109m in venture capital funding in the second quarter of 2019, according to the latest Venture Pulse quarterly report from KPMG.

The investments were counted across 14 VC deals. The largest were medical diagnostics company LetsGetChecked (€27m) and IT company Immedis (€26m).

KPMG partner Anna Scally (pictured) said: “It’s not surprising that the largest deals closing in Ireland in Q2 were in the healthcare and IT sectors. We are global leaders in these areas and it is great to see quality Irish companies attracting investment from both domestic and international investors.”

Irish life science technology business Avectas raised $10m, in a round led by pharma investor Seamus Mulligan. UBiqube Solutions, a software supplier, and Glofox, which provides boutique fitness and gym management software, raised $23m and $10m respectively.

According to KPMG, the third quarter should continue the trend towards a smaller number of late stage deals, which could affect the ability of some high-quality early stage companies to attract funding.

Uniphar kick-started Q3 with the first IPO of 2019 on the Euronext Dublin exchange.