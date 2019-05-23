Q1 Venture Capital Funding Totals €197m

23 May 2019 | 10.45 am

Venture capital funding to Irish technology firms fell by just over 40% to €197m in the first quarter of 2019 compared to €332m in the same period last year, according to the Irish Venture Capital Association VenturePulse survey published in association with William Fry.

IVCA chairman Alex Hobbs noted that the underlying trend was more positive. “Last year included two megadeals of €100m each for Intercom and AMCS. If you strip these out, then core growth across all deals in the first quarter was almost 50%,” Hobbs said.

Seventy five Irish companies received startup or follow- on funding compared to 43 in the same quarter in 2018. Sarah-Jane Larkin, IVCA director general, said that there was a strong rebound in seed funding to early stage firms, up 23% to €18m. She added that there was also an increase in the number of smaller deal sizes in the €1m-€5m category, which increased to 66 from 36 in Q1 2018.

Life sciences and software dominated the overall figures with 47% and 33% of funds raised respectively. All five investments that exceeded €10m were in the life sciences sector.

Larkin (pictured) commented: “Despite the overall fall in funding, the Irish venture capital community continues to be the main source of investment for Irish innovative SMEs, both through direct investment and as the local lead investor for international syndicate investors, who invested €112m or 57% of total funds raised in the first quarter 2019.”

• Meanwhile, Fountain Healthcare Partners has announced the initial closing of its third fund, Fountain Healthcare Partners Fund III, L.P., with €118m of committed capital, exceeding its initial target raise of €100m.

Fund III is a dedicated life science venture capital fund and brings Fountain’s total capital under management to €294m. Within the life science sector, Fund III will primarily focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices.

Fountain will invest a majority of the capital in Fund III within Europe but expects to also make investments in the US market. Fund III is expected to make 10 to 12 investments in predominantly private life science companies.

Investors in Fund III include the European Investment Fund; Coolidge Ltd, an investment vehicle of Dermot Desmond; the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Allied Irish Bank.

Founded in 2008, Fountain is Ireland’s largest dedicated life science venture capital fund. The three principals are Manus Rogan, Aidan King and Ena Prosser.