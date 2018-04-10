Q1 Property Deals Double In Value

10 Apr 2018 | 10.27 am

Property investment transactions in the first quarter of 2018 have almost doubled in value on the same period of 2017, according to Cushman & Wakefield, rising from €470m to €930m in January to March 2018.

The total for Q1 2018 was boosted by three large transactions above €100m, which accounted for more than 50% of the total figure when combined, and the number of transactions actually fell, from 53 to 51.

Chief economist Marian Finnegan said: “The strength of investment in the Irish market during the opening quarter reflects the positive view of the country’s economic performance. Ireland retained its position as the fastest growing economy in the EU in 2017 and short-term forecasts depict further expansion over the coming years. These positive indicators have led to strengthening investor demand, both in new asset classes and locations outside Dublin.”

The largest property transaction was the off-market sale of Heuston South Quarter, D8, acquired for circa €175m by an unnamed investor, making it one of the largest single asset office transactions over the past number of years. Other transactions of note include 1 Dublin Landings and Chatham & King.

1 Dublin Landings was bought by Triuva, a German investment management fund, for €164m providing an initial yield of 3.94%. The ten storey office block was completed in Q4 2017 and has recently been occupied by NTMA. Chatham & King is a mixed-used retail, office, and residential property, which also included a forward fund element. It was purchased off-market for €155m by US company Hines.

Absorbing €510m, offices accounted for 55% of investment turnover and, apart from the big-ticket items mentioned, involved 18 deals valued at €170m.

Capital absorbed by residential assets totalled €127m, compared to just €10m in Q1 2017, while mixed-use assets reached €190m. The sizeable shift upwards in both asset classes was due to the Chatham & King transaction and the off-market transaction in Cork for the Elysian Building, acquired by Kennedy Wilson for €90m.

About €30m of retail assets changed hands in the quarter, with an average lot size of €3m. Retail transactions consisted solely of high street/unit shops, with no retail park or shopping centre deals taking place in the first quarter.

In total, foreign investment accounted for 70% of turnover, with private domestic investors focusing largely on the €1m-€10m price bracket.

Cushman & Wakefields investments director Clive Roche commented: “While investment demand remains robust, a maturing market has led to a noticeable decrease in the number of available opportunities, with a larger proportion of existing stock now in the hands of long-term investors. Consequently, we are seeing evidence of investors broadening their acquisition criteria, with more now willing to consider forward funding/commitment type arrangements in order to deploy capital.”