PwC Takes Pulse Of Irish Family Business

29 Jan 2019 | 10.43 am

Having achieved strong growth over the last number of years, Irish family businesses are in robust health, with high levels of optimism about future growth.

That’s according to PwC’s 2019 Irish Family Business Report, part of a bi-annual global initiative comprising nearly 3,000 respondents in 53 territories.

In Ireland the survey had responses from 129 medium to large Irish family businesses, having a total turnover of approximately €10.2bn. Two thirds of the sample are in their second generation or later stage of family business.

Among the main findings:

• 80% said having a clear sense of values and purpose directly increases revenues and profits.

• 64% do not have a formalised strategic plan.

• Just 18% have a formal, documented succession plan though 53% plan to pass on management/ownership to the next generation.

• 40% feel vulnerable to digital disruption and the same proportion expect to have made significant steps in terms of digital capabilities in the next two years.

• One third of family firms are more concerned about cybersecurity than they were two years ago (22%).

• Only 14% expect to have significantly changed their business models in two years’ time.

PwC said the survey demonstrates a clear link between putting values at the heart of strategy and strong growth prospects. For example, 80% said that having a clear sense of values and purpose directly increased their businesses’ revenues and profits. A similar proportion said it made their business more attractive to potential joiners.

However, only one in three Irish family firms have those values articulated in written form.

John Dillon, PwC Entrepreneurial & Private Business Leader, commented: “In our experience, a family business without a well-documented values and purpose statement is missing an opportunity to reach its full potential.

“The survey further highlights that businesses who achieve greater than 10% growth are ahead in terms of business disciplines. For example:

• 91% of these faster growing businesses had a clear sense of agreed values and purpose compared to 75% for family businesses with lower growth

• 47% had made significant steps in terms of digital capabilities compared to 38% for those with lower growth.

“While growth aspirations are strong, the report highlights that these growth expectations are not always achieved,” Dillon added. “Focusing on strategic planning remains a blind spot for too many family businesses.”

Owen McFeely, Director, PwC Entrepreneurial & Private Business Practice, stated: “A key disruption continues to be Brexit which is and will be an increasing concern as developments unfold in the UK.

“We urge those family businesses trading with or through the UK to intensify their Brexit plans. The survey highlights that Irish family businesses have some way to go compared to global counterparts to diversify their businesses. In light of Brexit, seeking scale in international markets needs to be considered.”

NextGen Skills

PwC tax partner Teresa McColgan added: “NextGens will face a different landscape in terms of the impact of technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, as well as cybersecurity risks.

“It is therefore good news that the majority of NextGen future leaders are expected to gain experience and develop skills outside of the family business to ensure they keep pace with innovation. At the same time, a greater focus on continuity planning can help and equip NextGens with all of the skills needed to thrive in a digital age.”

Photo: John Dillon (right) with Liz McCarthy of Dogpatch Labs (left), Tom Shipsey of Stonehouse Marketing, and Frances McArdle of Height for Hire. (Pic: Jason Clarke)