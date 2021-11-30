PwC Reports On Consumer Shopping Trends

30 Nov 2021 | 08.38 am

Irish consumers have become more digital and are spending more online, though in-store shopping remains important.

That’s according to PwC’s Global and Irish Consumer Insights Pulse Survey, which canvassed the behaviours of 500 consumers in Ireland and over 9,000 globally.

Around half or more Irish consumers expect no change in their spend over the coming six months compared to the previous six months. For example, 48% expect no change in their spend on fashion, 55% will hold their spend on groceries and 58% will hold their spend on health and beauty. 60% said they expect to spend the same as last year on Christmas presents.

In-store shopping has recovered with nearly half (45%) of Irish consumers visiting a physical store at least once a week, and is back to 2018 and 2017 pre-pandemic levels (45%).

At the same time, 47% of Irish consumers say they have become more digital in the last six months. One in three people shop by mobile or smartphone at least once a week, up from 19% in 2019 and 9% in 2017. However, there is still some way to go to catch up with global levels (41%).

Fashion is top for online shopping (58%) while grocery continues to lead for in-store (40%).

PwC noted that a generational gap is closing when it comes to shopping via mobile. One in five of those aged between 55 and 64 now shop at least weekly via mobile/smartphone, a six fold increase from 2017 levels (3.5%). At the same time 44% of 18-24 year-olds shop at least weekly via mobile/smartphone.

The study also found that one-third of Irish survey respondents are hybrid working, with 16% working from home all of the time. Half are required to be in their physical workplace all of the time.

John Dillon (pictuered), Leader, PwC Ireland Retail & Consumer Practice, commented: “The events of the last two years have changed how we live, work and shop. The evolving Irish consumer is responding to the current macroeconomic challenges with an increasing focus on savings, price sensitivity, purchasing online via multiple channels, customer service expectations and sustainability expectations.

“However, faced with cost of living increases and threatened by rising Covid-19 levels, it is not surprising that half or more than half of Irish consumers plan no change in spending levels in the next six months.”

Dillon added that 60% of Irish consumers increased their focus on savings and prices in the last six months. Getting the best deal is the top priority whether shopping online (77%) or in-store (75%). Other important shopping priorities are buying from a variety of retailers to suit customer needs, an efficient delivery or collection service and buying locally.

Irish consumers care more about sustainability than ever before. 50% of Irish respondents stated that they were more eco-friendly focused compared to six months ago. Other key considerations are retailers taking responsibility for staff wellbeing (44%) and providing products with a traceable and transparent origin (42%). Those aged between 54-73 (baby boomers) are most concerned about product origin.