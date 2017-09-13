PwC CEO Survey Finds Increased Caution

13 Sep 2017 | 08.15 am

The majority of CEOs continue to be upbeat about the economy and their businesses, though the confidence level is down slightly on last year, according to the PwC Irish CEO Pulse Survey 2017, which canvassed the views of over 200 chief executives.

Issues such as the impact of cyber threats, shortage of affordable housing and rising wage costs also feature prominently in the concerns mentioned. Increased caution is reflected in hesitancy over investment decisions.

PwC managing partner Feargal O’Rourke commented: “Hand in hand with uncertainty comes opportunity and many Irish CEOs do see opportunities arising. Growth remains firmly on the agenda with three three-quarters anticipating revenue growth in the year ahead. Not surprisingly there is a strong focus on export markets, with one in four companies planning to significantly grow exports.

“On Brexit, the message from Irish CEOs is clear: a coordinated national strategy to deal with Brexit needs to be the Government’s top priority right now.”

• Download PwC 2017 Irish CEO Pulse Survey

According to the Pulse survey, the lack of key skills is viewed as a bigger threat to business growth compared to global peers. The survey shows that the most valued skills are shifting towards the ‘soft’ human capabilities such as adaptability, creativity, innovation and emotional intelligence.

O’Rourke added: “Nearly a third of respondents are considering the impact of automation and robotics on the future skills needs of their organisations. Getting talent management strategies right in an increasingly digitised and automated world, where humans and machines work alongside each other, will represent a significant challenge for business leaders.”

Photo: Feargal O’Rourke with enterprise minister Frances Fitzgerald. (Pic: Maxwell Photography)