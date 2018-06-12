PwC Appoints Nine New Partners

12 Jun 2018 | 08.53 am

PwC has announced the admission of nine new partners to the firm. The new partners will bring PwC total partner numbers in the Republic of Ireland firm to 116.

PwC says its all-Ireland revenues for 2017 amounted to €446m, up from €407m the previous year. The total staff number on an all-Ireland was 4,163 last December.

Managing Partner Feargal O’Rourke commented: “Our nine new partner appointments reflect the firm’s strong growth across all areas of business. In a world of constant change and disruption, we continue to expand our range of services helping clients reimagine the possible and solve complex business problems.”

• Donal Boyle becomes a Partner in the firm’s Assurance practice. His area of expertise includes providing audit and assurance services to entities listed on the Irish and UK stock exchanges.

• Keith Connaughton becomes a Partner in the firm’s People & Organisation Tax practice. His area of focus is supporting organisations with the movement of key talent across tax jurisdictions in a compliant and efficient manner.

• Mairead Connolly becomes a Tax Partner in PwC’s Mid-West practice. She has significant experience dealing with Revenue interactions on behalf of clients.

• Enwright De Sales is joining PwC Ireland’s Tax practice from India. He will focus on driving the growing number of inbound and outbound projects and transactions with Asia.

• Colin Farrell becomes a Tax Partner in the firm’s Asset & Wealth management Tax practice. He specialises in assisting investment banks and asset managers structure and manage all tax aspects of global asset management businesses.

• Kim McClenaghan becomes a Partner in the firm’s Consulting practice where he leads the PwC Energy, Utilities & Sustainability Advisory team. His work includes helping clients with business strategy and complex business transformation.

• Shane McDonald becomes a Partner in the firm’s Banking, Insurance and Aviation Finance practice. He has 15 years of experience providing assurance services to domestic and international life and non-life insurers as well as a number of international reinsurers.

• Aoife O’Connor becomes a Partner in the firm’s Asset & Wealth Management Assurance practice. She currently works across a broad base of alternative and real estate clients, special purpose vehicles and traditional funds.

• John O’Loughlin becomes a Partner in the firm’s Tax practice where he leads the Global Trade & Customs team. He is part of the firm’s Brexit task force.

Photo (l-r): John O’Loughlin, Shane McDonald, Feargal O’Rourke, Keith Connaughton, Aoife O’Connor, Enwright De Sales, Kim McClenaghan, Donal Boyle, Colin Farrell and Mairead Connolly