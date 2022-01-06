Purty Kitchen Plans Outdoor Dining Space

06 Jan 2022 | 04.00 pm

The Purty Kitchen in Dun Laoghaire has reopened under new ownership by hospitality veterans Mark Heather and James Burgess.

Mark Heather had overseen the renovation of the interior of the property in February 2020 on a consultancy basis, only for it to close due to Covid three weeks after it opened.

In summer 2021, under management contract with their company Hospitality Projects Ireland, Heather and Burgess put plans in place to relaunch The Purty Kitchen last September as a destination venue that bridges the gap between the Gastro Pub and the Bib Gourmand Restaurant experience.

The venue’s head chef is Graham Higgins, formerly of Rock Lobster and Ouzo’s in Dublin. The cocktails menu spans Guinness & Raspberry Flip made with Irish whiskey, Guinness, white chocolate and raspberry, along with classics like an Espresso Martini or an Old Fashioned.

The duo said business has been “steady” since re-opening. Planned for 2022 are a weatherproof outdoor dining space with a louvred roof structure and heating that will accommodate 50 people.

The Purty Loft will also reopen a multifaceted event space catering for private functions, live music events and experiential events.

Mark Heather is also owner of The Villager Pub in Chapelizod, while James Burgess has worked in all aspects of the hospitality trade from operations to fit-out and design, to training and development.